asknet Solutions AG: Resolution on cash capital increase with subscription rights will be proposed to Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), secured by binding agreements with investors

asknet Solutions AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/AGM/EGM
asknet Solutions AG: Resolution on cash capital increase with subscription rights will be proposed to Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), secured by binding agreements with investors

21-Sep-2021 / 17:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

asknet Solutions AG: Resolution on cash capital increase with subscription rights will be proposed to Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), secured by binding agreements with investors

September 21, 2021, Karlsruhe (Germany) - Today, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of asknet Solutions AG (Ticker symbol: ASKN, ISIN: DE000A2E3707, WKN: A2E370), have resolved on proposing to shareholders at the upcoming EGM a resolution to increase the company's share capital by EUR 1,961,295.00 by issuing up to 1,961,295 new shares, each with a pro rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00. The EGM is to be convened for October 15, 2021.

The current shareholders will be granted statutory subscription right by way of an indirect subscription right at a subscription ratio of 2:3, i.e. 2 existing shares entitle to subscribe for 3 new shares. The subscription price is set at EUR 3.50 per share. The subscription offer shall be carried out without a prospectus but with a securities information sheet (Wertpapierinformationsblatt) that needs to be approved by BaFin (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht). Two investors, who are currently not yet shareholders of the company, have committed to subscribe for any and all shares not subscribed for by current shareholders in the course of the subscription offer.

The net proceeds from the issuance, amounting to approximately EUR 7 million, shall be used to finance the on-going operational enhancements, and the implementation of the Three-Pillar Strategy, including upcoming strategic investments.

Contact
Magda Gajny
+49(0)721/96458-6116
investors@asknet.com
https://asknet-solutions.com/

21-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: asknet Solutions AG
Vincenz-Priessnitz-Str. 3
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 / 964 58-0
Fax: +49 (0)721 / 964 58-99
E-mail: investors@asknet.com
Internet: asknet-solutions.com
ISIN: DE000A2E3707
WKN: A2E370
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1235021

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1235021  21-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

asknet Solutions AG: Resolution on cash capital increase with subscription rights will be proposed to Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), secured by binding agreements with investors

