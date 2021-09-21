checkAd

WSGF Celebrates One Billion Served and 55% Women Short-Term Vacation Rental Stats

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today highlighted Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky’s comments about Airbnb’s one billionth guest arrival and over 55% of its hosts being women.  Mr. Chesky was interviewed yesterday by Jim Cramer on Mad Money.

WSGF acquired a business called Vaycaychella last year and made Vaycaychella its primary business focus.  Vaycaychella serves entrepreneurs looking to acquire and operate short-term vacation rental businesses.

WSGF, through its operating subsidiary, Vacycaychella, earlier this year launched a Peer To Peer (P2P) Short Term Rental Property Purchase Application targeting the $87 billion vacation rental market.

The Vaycaychella App allows anyone, and everyone, access to purchasing a short-term rental vacation property that can be listed on Apps such as Airbnb, VRBO and Booking.com.

The Vaycaychella App lets buyers create a profile to present their own talent and experience, in addition to presenting the potential of the property to generate income.

Anyone can register as an investor – individuals or institutions.  Registered investors can view details on the prospective short-term vacation rental properties and the individuals behind the vacation rental businesses that will be running the property.

The current release of the Vacyaychella App is just an initial version of the software.  Vaycaychella 2.0 is under development now and expected before the end of the year in November.

Vaycaychella 2.0 is slated to include functionality for investors to make fractional investments in vacation rental property businesses through the purchase of cryptocurrency. Version 2.0 will also include access for vacation property business operators to online banking services to include a Visa Debit Card.

WSGF management see’s Airbnb’s performance highlighted in Jim Cramer’s interview yesterday as a positive indication of WSGF’s overall growth opportunity.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit  https://www.vaycaychella.com/.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
bill@vaycaychella.com
(800) 871-0376





