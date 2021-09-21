Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Handelsbanken to Pay Extra Dividend in Shares of Industrivärden; Value SEK 4.42 per Share (PLX AI) – Handelsbanken convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting and proposes extra dividend of shares in Industrivärden.The dividend is intended to consist of approximately 30.5 million class A shares in Industrivärden, corresponding, as of …



