Handelsbanken to Pay Extra Dividend in Shares of Industrivärden; Value SEK 4.42 per Share
(PLX AI) – Handelsbanken convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting and proposes extra dividend of shares in Industrivärden.
- (PLX AI) – Handelsbanken convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting and proposes extra dividend of shares in Industrivärden.
- The dividend is intended to consist of approximately 30.5 million class A shares in Industrivärden, corresponding, as of today, to a value of approximately SEK 8.7 billion, or SEK 4.42 per share, based on the closing price for the Industrivärden class A share on 20 September 2021
- The shares are currently managed by Handelsbankens Pensionsstiftelse, but are proposed to be acquired by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) before they are distributed to the shareholders
