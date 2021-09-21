IMPLANET Reports an Improvement in Its 2021 Half-year Results

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, announces its results for the first half of the year to June 30, 2021, as approved by the Board of Directors on September 21, 2021.

Ludovic Lastennet, IMPLANET’s CEO, said: “The recentering of our operations initiated in 2020 pertaining to our Spine activity, combined with the upturn observed during the first half of the year, illustrate the relevance of our strategic focus. Despite the still limited impact of OSD’s activity, given its acquisition date, we have been able to improve our gross margin over the period while continuing to rationalize our fixed costs. Combining IMPLANET and OSD’s expertise has brought its first benefits with the signing of a contract with one of the major players in the spinal implant sector in Germany, ulrich medical. Although the public health situation is not facilitating the return to normal surgical activity, the first results of this partnership should materialize during the second half of this year and confirm the return to growth that has already begun”.