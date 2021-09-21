checkAd

Alchimie Continues Its Expansion With the Signing of New Distribution Deals in France and Spain

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 17:45  |  14   |   |   

Regulatory News:

ALCHIMIE (FR0014000JX7 – ALCHI – Eligible PEA-PME), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, today announces the signing of new distribution deals with Orange, Amazon Prime Video and the Spanish platform Movistar.

CultivonsNous.tv available on Orange and Amazon Prime Video

Co-founded by Alchimie with Edouard Bergeon and sponsored by Guillaume Canet, CultivonsNous.tv is the first French channel from Alchimie available through online streaming at cultivonsnous.tv and via the CultivonsNous TV channel app on digital platforms Orange and Amazon Prime Video Channels. The channel is available by subscription for €4.99 per month, without commitment.

As a reminder, CultivonsNous.tv is the first channel dedicated to the earth and food which aims to facilitate/inspire the conversation between urban and rural peoplethrough portraits of those who feed us, documentaries on agricultural practices,and reports on eating well, drinking well and the environment. In short, CultivonsNous.tv gives us the opportunity to discover and better understand the origins of the produce we consume, from the field to the plate. The channel is committed to supporting farmers and protecting the countryside, and claims to be the first channel of the farmers' world. As such, it donates 1€ on each monthly subscription to the association Solidarité Paysans.

TVPlayer Go! application now available on the Spanish platform Movistar

Alchimie strengthens its distribution network in Spain, integrating the TVplayer GO! application within the Movistar platform, a major player in mobile telecommunications.
TVplayer GO! is now distributed to Movistar customers for €7.19 per month and includes 14 channels adapted to the Spanish market, including VaughanPlay, Aflam Plus, Historia y Visa and Pasion Telenolevas.
The complete TVPlayer Go! experience will provide access to nearly 300 hours of premium content, regularly updated from the 70,000 hours of content in Alchimie’s portfolio.

Nicolas d’Hueppe, Founder and CEO of Alchimie comments: « We are very proud of these new distribution deals with leading players. Since the beginning of the year, Alchimie has strengthened its distribution partnerships with industry leaders such as Samsung, Altice, Rakuten and now Orange, Amazon Prime Video and Movistar. These many partnerships illustrate the platforms' appetite for thematic content, designed to appeal to an audience with diverse interests ».

About Alchimie
 Alchimie is a channel factory: a unique video platform in partnership with talents and media to co-publish their own thematic channel. Alchimie has a catalog of more than 60,000 hours of content from more than 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). Alchimie partners with 70+ talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (Cultivons-Nous, The Big Issue, Army Stories, Jacques Attali, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, Michael Rowe, Spektrum der Wissenschaft) which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 125 people and is ranked 48th in FW500 (ranking of French technology companies).

For more information: www.alchimie-finance.com / www.alchimie.com

Alchimie Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alchimie Continues Its Expansion With the Signing of New Distribution Deals in France and Spain Regulatory News: ALCHIMIE (FR0014000JX7 – ALCHI – Eligible PEA-PME), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Third Quarter Distribution
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.06 Per Share ...
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Takes Second Place at the 2021 Bill Muncey Cup
ConocoPhillips Announces Significant Enhancement to Multi-Year Plan with All-Cash Permian Asset ...
President Biden Appoints RBB Bancorp President and CEO Alan Thian to Community Development Advisory ...
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution ...
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Decreases its Monthly Common Share Distribution to ...
SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $230 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger