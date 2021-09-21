Tecan issues CHF 250 million inaugural straight bond

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Männedorf, Switzerland – September 21, 2021 – Today, the Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) successfully raised CHF 250 million debt through the issuance of a fixed rate domestic straight bond. The bonds bear a 0.050% coupon and have a duration of 4 years (final maturity October 6, 2025). Settlement date of the bonds is October 6, 2021. The bonds will be listed and traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The net proceeds of the issue will partly refinance the USD 1.0 billion (CHF 920 million) acquisition of Paramit Corporation, a leading OEM developer and manufacturer of medical devices and life science instruments, that was announced on June 23, 2021 and successfully closed on August 2, 2021.

The bonds were placed with institutional investors and private banks in Switzerland under the joint lead management of Credit Suisse and Zürcher Kantonalbank.

Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automation solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2020, Tecan generated sales of CHF 731 million (USD 778 million; EUR 683 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

