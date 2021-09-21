Net Asset Value(s)
21 September 2021
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)
NAV announcement
As at close of business on 17 September 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:
NAV per Ordinary share of 1p – 101.52 pence.
END
For further information, please contact:
|
JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Ruth Wright
|
HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 893 1011
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
