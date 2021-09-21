Result of General Meeting

At the General Meeting of Downing FOUR VCT plc, held at 3.00 p.m. on 21 September 2021, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 3:00 p.m. on 17 September 2021, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below:

For Discretionary Total For Against Withheld Resolution No. No. of No. of No. of No. of Total No. of Votes Votes Votes Votes Votes Cast Votes % of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes 1 919,472,452 158,503,562 1,077,976,014 38,087,880 1,116,063,894 - 82.39% 14.20% 96.59% 3.41% 100.00% 2 911,646,202 166,329,812 1,077,976,014 38,087,880 1,116,063,894 - 81.69% 14.90% 96.59% 3.41% 100.00% 3 900,760,567 169,271,687 1,070,032,254 46,031,640 1,116,063,894 - 80.71% 15.17% 95.88% 4.12% 100.00% 4 859,590,307 169,271,687 1,028,861,994 86,030,300 1,114,892,294 1,171,600 77.10% 15.18% 92.28% 7.72% 100.00% 5 900,760,567 169,271,687 1,070,032,254 46,031,640 1,116,063,894 - 80.70% 15.17% 95.87% 4.13% 100.00% 6 851,646,547 169,271,687 1,020,918,234 95,145,660 1,116,063,894 - 76.31% 15.17% 91.48% 8.52% 100.00% 7 855,505,522 171,718,572 1,027,224,094 88,839,800 1,116,063,894 - 76.65% 15.39% 92.04% 7.96% 100.00%

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Resolution 4 approved the adoption of amended Articles of Association which includes the following: