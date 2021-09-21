checkAd

Focus Graphite Engages NewFields Canada Mining & Environment to Design the Tailing Storage Facility and Water Management System for its Lac Knife Graphite Project in Québec

Autor: Accesswire
21.09.2021   

The new TSF will be designed to optimize the physical and geochemical stability of the tailings pile and meet global standards and best practices for environmental safety and water qualityKINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Focus …

The new TSF will be designed to optimize the physical and geochemical stability of the tailings pile and meet global standards and best practices for environmental safety and water quality

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FMS)(OTCQB:FCSMF)(FRANKFURT:FKC) ("Focus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of NewFields Canada Mining & Environment ULC ("NewFields"), a Saskatoon-based environmental, engineering and construction firm, to design the tailings storage facility and water management system at its Lac Knife flake graphite project, located on the Southwestern edge of the Labrador Trough next to the towns of Fermont and Wabush on the Nitassinan of Innu Takuaikan Uashat mak Mani-utenam (ITUM).

As per its agreement signed August 6, 2021, with Focus, NewFields will begin by reviewing the suitability of the site that was selected for the tailings storage facility (TSF) when a Feasibility Study for the project was completed in August 20141. It will also examine the feasibility of implementing a filtered (dry stack) tailings management system at Lac Knife rather than more conventional slurry type tailings system designs. The new TSF design will be optimized for physical and geochemical stability, safety, and environmental protection extending well beyond the end of mining operations.

In addition to tailings management system design, NewFields will investigate options for onsite waste rock management to address any potential water drainage issues. It is currently working with Focus and geological consultants IOS Services Géoscientifiques to conduct a geochemical characterization of tailings and waste rock materials at Lac Knife. This information will also be used to develop optimal site water management and control, along with water treatment processes.

"Graphite is essential for many forms of renewable energy, and this project will be an important contributor to the green economy," said Leon Botham, Principal Engineer and Tailings Management Specialist at NewFields, who is the lead environmental engineer on the project. "It's important to provide safe, effective treatment and disposal of waste materials and process waters to ensure that the Lac Knife project itself is as 'green' as the minerals Focus plans to extract."

