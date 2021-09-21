Bioinformatics Market worth $21.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Bioinformatics Market by Product & Service (Knowledge Management Tools, Data Analysis Platforms, Structural Analysis, Functional Analysis, Services), Applications (Genomics, Proteomics), & Sector (Medical, Animal, Agricultural) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Bioinformatics Market is projected to reach USD 21.8 billion by 2026 from USD 10.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.2%.

The Bioinformatics is the application of computer technology for the management and analysis of biological data. It includes storage, analysis, and dissemination of biological data. Bioinformatics uses computer programs for a variety of applications, including determining gene & protein functions, establishing evolutionary relationships, and predicting the three-dimensional shapes of proteins.

The Bioinformatics has always had huge potential when it comes to providing essential support to many areas of scientific research. The COVID-19 pandemic was a real-life test for bioinformatics. One of the major focus areas for every country during the COVID-19 pandemic has been to study and understand how to halt the progress of the virus. Next-generation sequencing is the fundamental method for investigating SARS-CoV-2 genomes, which offers basic information about the virus. Bioinformatics pipelines and biological & host-virus interaction databases are the critical tools for calculating such data and furthering comprehension of SARS-CoV-2. Thus, various studies are being undertaken to understand the genetic combination of the virus; these studies are driven by bioinformatics. In this context, the outsourcing of bioinformatics has increased during the pandemic. Due to the evolved and upgraded bioinformatics capabilities of service providers, scientists have been able to uncover numerous secrets of SARS-CoV-2, ranging from its identification to its origin (including its functioning and spread), in a short time span.