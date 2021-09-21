checkAd

Adocia Announces Oral Presentation Reviewing M1Pram (ADO09) at the 57th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD)

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 – ADOC) (Paris:ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases with innovative formulations of proteins and peptides, announced today that it will deliver an oral presentation covering proprietary M1Pram (ADO09) pramlintide insulin at the 57th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), being held virtually during September 27th – October 1st, 2021.

On this occasion, Adocia will be presenting Parts A and B of the Proof-of-Concept Phase I clinical trial with M1Pram, a co-formulation of pramlintide and insulin A21G that improves post-prandial glucose and body weight versus insulin aspart in type 1 diabetes.

Date: September 29th, 2021
Hour: from 1:30pm until 3:00pm CEST
Session: OP 23 Advances in insulin therapy
Title: “Ado09, a co-formulation of pramlintide and insulin A21G improves post-prandial glucose and body weight versus insulin aspart in type 1 diabetes”
Website: https://www.easd.org/
Programme: https://www.easd.org/annual-meeting/easd-2021.html#section-scientific- ...

About the EASD Annual Meeting

The EASD Annual Meeting is one of the biggest European meetings dedicated to the latest developments and insights in diabetology. The meeting attracts key opinion leaders, company executives, scientists, physicians, researchers, nurses and students interested in diabetes and related subjects. The goal of the EASD Annual Meeting is to encourage excellence in diabetes care through advances in research and education.

About Adocia

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and metabolic diseases. In the diabetes field, Adocia’s portfolio of injectable treatments is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry, featuring six clinical-stage products and several pre-clinical products. The proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application.

