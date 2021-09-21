Adocia Announces Oral Presentation Reviewing M1Pram (ADO09) at the 57th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD)

On this occasion, Adocia will be presenting Parts A and B of the Proof-of-Concept Phase I clinical trial with M1Pram, a co-formulation of pramlintide and insulin A21G that improves post-prandial glucose and body weight versus insulin aspart in type 1 diabetes.

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 – ADOC) (Paris:ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases with innovative formulations of proteins and peptides, announced today that it will deliver an oral presentation covering proprietary M1Pram (ADO09) pramlintide insulin at the 57th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), being held virtually during September 27th – October 1st, 2021.

Date: September 29th, 2021

Hour: from 1:30pm until 3:00pm CEST

Session: OP 23 Advances in insulin therapy

Title: “Ado09, a co-formulation of pramlintide and insulin A21G improves post-prandial glucose and body weight versus insulin aspart in type 1 diabetes”

Website: https://www.easd.org/

Programme: https://www.easd.org/annual-meeting/easd-2021.html#section-scientific- ...

About the EASD Annual Meeting

The EASD Annual Meeting is one of the biggest European meetings dedicated to the latest developments and insights in diabetology. The meeting attracts key opinion leaders, company executives, scientists, physicians, researchers, nurses and students interested in diabetes and related subjects. The goal of the EASD Annual Meeting is to encourage excellence in diabetes care through advances in research and education.

