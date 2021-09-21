FOMO CORP. PROVIDES SHAREHOLDER UPDATE AND LAUNCHES MONTHLY NEWSLETTER TO DRIVE AWARENESS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 21.09.2021, 18:00 | 25 | 0 | 0 21.09.2021, 18:00 | Chicago IL, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: FOMC) is pleased to announce the launch of a monthly newsletter to update customers and shareholders of the Company’s substantial progress in its efforts to create a clean building provider and clean tech portfolio that will support the reopening of the economy:

NEWSLETTER – September 2021

IAQ Technologies, Purge Virus, Independence LED,

and Energy Intelligence Center SAFE & EFFICIENT BUILDINGS This September 2021 Newsletter includes new information related to safe and efficient buildings, and highlights select project we worked on with our Clean Tech Partners. You can read more about our Clean Tech Partners by clicking: https://energyintelligencecenter.com/energy-intelligence-partners/. EIC added an “IntelliHVAC” family of technologies to the products we represent. IntelliHVAC controls are designed to provide 20-50% energy savings with a typical 6-18 month payback period. The manufacturer reports there are over 1,200 IntelliHVAC units installed with a performance of over $140 million in energy savings.

IntelliHVAC controls are ideal for HVAC systems up to 25 tons, including rooftop as well as PTACs, refrigerator cases and walk-in freezers. For more information about IntelliHVAC please visit us at: https://energyintelligencecenter.com/up-to-25-ton-systems/

The EIC and Jordan Energy enter into Agreement to collaborate on energy optimization and the deployment of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) renewable energy systems.

Jordan Energy provides comprehensive solutions to renewable energy technologies that enable customers to harness the power of the sun and other sustainable resources.

The EIC worked with a major beverage distributor with locations on the east coast on the optimization of their HVAC systems utilizing IntelliHVAC controls. We plan to provide energy and financial savings information after the controls have adequate operating history.

IAQ Technologies (p/k/a Purge Virus) sold air disinfection and mold remediation devices for private and public schools, and law enforcement; and EIC energy related services for a total authorized sales value of over $330,000 period June - August 2021.

The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund and American Rescue Plan Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS) provides opportunities for safely opening schools. We will provide more information about safely opening schools in our next October Newsletter.





