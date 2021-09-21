As of 21 September 2021, 47,616,752 ordinary shares in the share capital of Crédit Agricole S.A. were purchased under the irrevocable instruction given to an independent investment services provider, for an aggregate purchase price of 558.6 million euros, corresponding to the maximum consideration of the share repurchase program. Such irrevocable instruction was therefore terminated as of the same date.

As previously announced, the shares purchased in the context of this share repurchase program will be cancelled.

