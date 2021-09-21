NFL BIOSCIENCES: approval for its patent to be granted in the United States

NFL BIOSCIENCES (Euronext Growth Paris – FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL), a biopharmaceutical company developing botanical drugs for the treatment of addictions, is announcing that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued, on September 21 with number US 11123395, the patent for NFL-101, a nicotine-free botanical drug candidate comprising natural proteins extracted from tobacco leaves, focused primarily on smoking cessation. This patent protects the innovation that NFL-101 is based on through to 2036 in the United States.

NFL Biosciences has adopted a knowledge management and protection strategy that led it to submit two patent families granting it exclusive rights to its drug candidate NFL-101. This product patent, initially registered in France and approved in 2016, concerns an “aqueous extract of tobacco leaves and its use for the treatment of dependence”. The innovation that NFL-101 is based on is therefore protected through to 2036 in France and now the United States. National registration applications are also in the review phase in the following regions and countries: China, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Israel, Mexico, Philippines, Eurasia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria.