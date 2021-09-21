checkAd

Rogue One, Inc Subsidiary Launches New Mezcal Brand

Washington DC, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue One, Inc., (hereinafter “ROAG”) a publicly traded company under the ticker symbol (OTC Pink: ROAG) announced today that it has re-launched its flagship Mezcal brand, Fervor (hereinafter “Fervor”), in select US markets. Fervor, a 100% premium “sipping” Mezcal, which was included in the Company’s recent acquisition of Human Brands International, Inc. and is exclusively imported in the United States by the Company’s import division, CapCity Beverage, is now available at select on and off premise retailers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland and Washington DC. Fervor was recently added to the cocktail list at one of New York City’s top Italian restaurants, Scarpetta (Scarpetta Cocktail Menu) , and was one of the featured spirits at the recent District Cup Polo Match held the National Mall in Washington DC. The Brand was also one of the featured spirits at the Rammy Awards Gala, which celebrated the top restaurants and bars in the Greater Washington DC region.

Fervor, produced by Master Mezcalero Don Zosimo Mendez, is distilled from very mature 8 year old Espadin/Angustifolia Agave in Santiago, Matatlán, located in the Central Valley of the State of Oaxaca, Mexico. This area is well known for producing some of the highest quality artisanal Mezcal. The Brand, inspired by passion, a zest for life and spiritual connection, was created to introduce the world to the fine art of making a 45%/90 ABV Joven sipping Mezcal in the traditional way that could be consumed neat or in craft cocktails.  Fervor Artisanal Mezcal is produced using a conical earthen oven for cooking the agave, a horse-drawn stone Tahona to grind the agave, pine wood vats for fermentation, and a copper alembic for distillation.  The result is a premium Mezcal with a complex mixture of flavors and smells. Upon first sip is a balanced presence of Agave with hints of wildflower, anise, and basil. Subsequently, you get fresh and fruity notes of mango and green pineapple. The label artwork was created by a local artist and each bottle comes with a special handcrafted symbol that represents the spirit of the brand and the process with which it was created.

