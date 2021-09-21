checkAd

GitKraken Acquires BigBrassBand, Creator of Git Integration for Jira

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.09.2021   

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GitKraken, the world's most popular Git client, announced today it has acquired BigBrassBand and its popular Git Integration for Jira. GitKraken already enables 2.5 million developers from 75,000 companies to develop better code faster, by making Git easier, safer, and more powerful to use across teams of all sizes.

With more than 3.6 million users from 10,000 companies, BigBrassBand's Git Integration for Jira is the most popular paid app in the Atlassian Marketplace for integrating Git and Jira DevOps workflows. This acquisition brings together more than 6 million Git users worldwide, and will unlock exciting possibilities for developers and DevOps teams centered around Git.

Git Integration for Jira combines Git data and workflows into a Jira team's project and issue-oriented context, while GitKraken presents Jira issues and projects to developers in a highly visual, intuitive, Git environment. By leveraging GitKraken and Git Integration for Jira, teams using Git and Jira can now switch seamlessly between multiple developer workspaces while maintaining access to all the Git repo information and actions they need.

"Developers love GitKraken because it makes Git simpler, faster, and more powerful for their development teams," GitKraken CEO, Wayne Williams said. "The acquisition of Git Integration for Jira enables us to further enhance Git productivity for millions of companies that leverage both Git and Jira. We look forward to continuing to extend and enhance the capabilities of both products."

GitKraken's Git client offers its users an intuitive Git GUI and powerful CLI to help software teams of all sizes onboard new developers to Git by providing robust integrations with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, Jira and Trello. GitKraken's intuitive interface surfaces all the powerful functionality that is otherwise difficult to leverage in Git and facilitates team collaboration around Git tasks.

"Teams rely heavily on Git to manage all aspects of software development, and Git Integration for Jira provides visibility, accountability and automation for all stakeholders in Jira, regardless of technical know-how," stated BigBrassBand CEO, Adam Wride, "Joining the GitKraken team will allow us to offer even better Git productivity to individual developers while coordinating with teams to accomplish their goals."

