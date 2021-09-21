checkAd

DGAP-WpÜG Takeover Offer / Target company: GSW Immobilien AG; Bidder: Vonovia SE

DGAP-WpÜG: Vonovia SE / Takeover Offer
Takeover Offer / Target company: GSW Immobilien AG; Bidder: Vonovia SE

21.09.2021 / 18:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vonovia SE

Publication of the decision to launch a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) in accordance with § 10 para. 1 sentence 1 in conjunction with § 29 para. 1, § 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz)

Bidder:

Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum

registered in the commercial register of the local court of Bochum under HRB 16879.

ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

Target Company:

GSW Immobilien AG
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin

registered in the commercial register of the local court of Berlin (Charlottenburg) under HRB 125788 B.

ISIN: DE000GSW1111

(referred to as "GSW")

On 21 September 2021, Vonovia SE decided to offer to the shareholders of GSW (GSW Shareholders), by way of a voluntary public takeover offer, to acquire their no-par value bearer shares in GSW, each representing a pro rata amount of the registered share capital of GSW of EUR 1.00 per share (ISIN: DE000GSW1111) (GSW Shares) against payment of a cash consideration in the amount of the statutory minimum price.

The consummation of the transaction is expected for January 2022 and will not be subject to any closing conditions.

Vonovia SE further reserves the right, to the extent legally permissible, to deviate from the key parameters stated above.

The offer document and further notifications relating to the takeover offer will be published on the internet under https://en.vonovia-gsw.de.

Important information:

This announcement is neither an offer to sell or purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase GSW Shares. Moreover, this announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation to purchase Vonovia SE shares. The final terms and further provisions regarding the takeover offer will be in the offer document once its publication has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht). Vonovia SE reserves the right to deviate from the basic terms presented herein in the final terms of the offer document. Investors and holders of GSW Shares are strongly recommended to read the offer document and all other documents in connection with the public takeover offer as soon as they are published, as they will contain important information.

