Cedar Fair to Participate Sept. 23rd in KeyBanc’s Leisure Summer Roundup Conference, Zoom Link Is Available

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 18:30   

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, said today it is participating in the KeyBanc Capital Markets Leisure Summer Roundup Conference, being held Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in virtual format.

Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard Zimmerman and Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Witherow will participate in a KeyBanc analyst-led “fireside chat,” a 30-minute discussion about the business, scheduled to start at 10:40 a.m. ET.

A Zoom link for the fireside chat can be accessed on Cedar Fair’s Investors website at https://ir.cedarfair.com under the “Investor Information” and “Events & Presentations” tabs. The discussion is being offered live only, with no replay available for this event.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.

This news release and prior releases are available under the News tab at http://ir.cedarfair.com

Wertpapier


