Cintas Crowns Ohio’s Two Cities Pizza as America’s Best Restroom

No matter how you slice it, one facility stole a pizza the public’s heart. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), is proud to name Two Cities Pizza in Mason, OH the winner of the 2021 America’s Best Restroom contest. As this year’s winner, Two Cities Pizza will get to properly crown their golden thrones with prizes from Cintas. This includes a Cintas UltraClean restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in Cintas products and services for restroom cleaning or facility management to keep their restrooms Ready for the Workday, along with a coveted spot in the America’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame.

Walking into Two Cities Pizza Company is nothing short of an experience. Two of America’s most iconic cities, New York and Chicago, live loudly in the decor and atmosphere of this concept restaurant. Taxis surround the building, steel girders line the ceiling, Wrigley Field is paid tribute to with an ivy wall and 400-foot marker, but the most talked about element of this brand aside from the pizza itself, is the New York City subway station. The restroom is fully outfitted with a subway platform, train car, station stops playing over the speaker, authentic subway handles above the sinks, and even graffiti on the walls. A properly taken selfie sent to a friend in New York is good enough to convince them you made a surprise visit to the Big Apple. Just make sure you get off at the right stop before your pizza gets cold.

“We’re thrilled to be voted by the public as America’s Best Restroom,” said Christy Greves, Director of Brand Development Two Cities Pizza Co. “We knew people loved our pizza and it’s great to know they feel the same way about our restrooms. We’re grateful to everyone who voted for us.”

In its 20th year, the America’s Best Restroom contest, hosted by Cintas, celebrates innovative and hygienic public restrooms across the country. Two Cities Pizza was one of 10 finalists that were selected based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements. The public had the opportunity to vote for the following 10 finalists (in alphabetical order) between July 19th and August 20th at bestrestroom.com/us/:

  • Core24 GVL – Greenville, SC
  • Fancy Flush – Santa Rosa, CA
  • JFK Airport’s Terminal 4 – New York, New York
  • Nan Thai Fine Dining – Atlanta, GA
  • Planet Word – Washington, D.C.
  • Pump House – Kannapolis, NC
  • Steamboat Springs – Steamboat Springs, CO
  • The Fed Community – Clarkston, MI
  • Two Cities Pizza – Cincinnati, OH
  • William S. Craycraft Park – Mission Viejo, CA

“Maintaining high restroom hygiene standards is essential to meet customers’ heightened expectations of cleanliness,” said Sean Mulcahey, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “We’re proud to honor Two Cities Pizza for creating restrooms that are as memorable as they are clean.”

Last year, Colorado’s self-cleaning restroom in Bancroft Park took home the America’s Best Restroom title. The restrooms are set up to self-clean after every 30 uses, and a park maintenance supervisor is alerted via an app when toilet paper or other supplies are running low. The exterior is wrapped with historic photos and facts about the historic Old Colorado City neighborhood where it’s located.

Images and video from the winner presentation are available for download here. You can nominate a restroom for 2022 America’s Best Restroom contest here. For more information about the America’s Best Restroom contest, contact Christina Alvarez at calvarez@mulberrymc.com or 708-908-0898.

About Cintas Corporation:

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean Program — a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

