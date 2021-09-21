AzurRx BioPharma to Change Corporate Name to First Wave BioPharma Today

Formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. , the Company previously announced that it would rename itself First Wave BioPharma, Inc. and change its ticker symbol to "FWBI" in connection with its acquisition of First Wave Bio, Inc. in a stock and cash transaction consummated September 13, 2021.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) (“First Wave” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced that it will begin operating under its new corporate name, First Wave BioPharma, Inc., effective today upon the completion of certain filings with the Delaware Secretary of State. The Company’s common shares will commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol "FWBI" and CUSIP number (33749P101) at the market open on September 22, 2021.

“The adoption of our new corporate name, First Wave BioPharma, and commencement of trading under a new ticker symbol mark the latest developments in what has been a transformative month for our company,” said James Sapirstein, President and CEO of First Wave BioPharma, Inc. “The merger with First Wave Bio expanded our GI targeted therapeutic pipeline to now include six clinical programs and positions First Wave for new growth opportunities in the inflammatory bowel disease space. We believe that these and other recent events have improved our company’s long-term strategic prospects and set the stage for increased shareholder value as we advance our clinical programs forward.”

For a more detailed description of the terms of this acquisition, please see the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2021.

About First Wave BioPharma, Inc.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (formerly AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. First Wave is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies – niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients. First Wave’s niclosamide portfolio is led by three clinical programs: FW-COV, for COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections; FW-UP, for ulcerative proctitis (UP) and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis; and FW-ICI-AC, for Grade 1 and Grade 2 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-associated colitis and diarrhea in advanced oncology patients. Two additional formulations of niclosamide, FW-UC (ulcerative colitis) and FW-CD (Crohn’s disease) are expected to enter the clinic in 2022 and 2023, respectively. First Wave is also advancing FW-EPI (adrulipase) for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis. The Company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with clinical operations in Hayward, California. For more information visit www.firstwavebio.com.