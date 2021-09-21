checkAd

HSBC Launches Venture Growth Financing for High-Growth Businesses and Startups

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021   

HSBC Group today announced the launch of HSBC Ventures, a new US-based business that will provide flexible capital to growth-oriented businesses around the world, furthering their innovation and expansion objectives. As part of this initiative, $100 million will be reserved for partners and clients who are developing climatetech solutions and supporting a net-zero global economy.

“As the leading international bank for technology-led startups around the world, HSBC's Ventures naturally extends our global focus on technology financing by supporting fast-paced growth enterprises with comprehensive banking products,” said Martin Richards, President of HSBC Ventures and Global Head of Sustainable Finance – Commercial Banking.

Venture growth finance provides loans designed for early-stage, high-growth companies with venture capital backing, which can help companies extend their funding runway to their next equity raise, be more agile with investments or acquisitions, and provide a safety net for unforeseen events. HSBC Ventures customers will be able to leverage the full resources of the bank, which includes an unparalleled international footprint, a comprehensive set of commercial and investment banking products and decades of experience supporting early stage, growth stage, pre-IPO and public companies.

“We are excited to be a transformative partner to startups around the world in need of funding to scale their operations, whether that be through sales, marketing, inventory or acquisitions,” said Prasant Chunduru, Global Head of Venture Growth Finance.

HSBC Ventures is seeking partnerships with innovative, market-leading startups that have strong venture capital backing and are looking to scale internationally.

About HSBC

HSBC USA
 HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, private banking, and global banking and markets segments. It operates bank branches in: California; Washington, D.C.; Florida; Maryland; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. In the United States, deposit products are offered by HSBC Bank USA, N.A., Member FDIC, investment and brokerage services are provided through HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., (Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC) and insurance products are provided through HSBC Insurance Agency (USA) Inc.

HSBC Holdings plc
 HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,976bn at 30 June 2021, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.

Disclaimer

