Increasing Incidences of Cardiac Arrhythmias Raising Demand for Electrophysiology Medical Devices

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary Growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders (CVDs) globally is anticipated to substantially increase in the upcoming years. Hypertension, smoking, alcohol consumption, and consumption of high-carbohydrate food is further impacting the risk of CVDs. Therefore, owing to increasing patient pool, the demand for efficient imaging devices is projected to increase rapidly. Moreover, rising expenditure on cardiac health coupled with investment in development of advanced systems will stimulate the market growth through 2027. Adoption of intracardiac echocardiography (ICE) catheters assists the electrophysiologist by capturing images within the heart. Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) is a medical imaging technique that use designed catheter with an ultrasound probe attached to the catheter at distal end. ICE and IVUS modalities help in better visualization of coronary structure, thereby offering better outcomes and treatment planning. Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries such as peripheral vascular interventions, and transcatheter procedures will augment the market expansion. Further, technological advancements in ICE and IVUS devices coupled with rise in adoption of these devices for several cardiac procedures is expected to influence the industry growth. Players operating in market are involved in development of technologically advanced devices. Active healthcare and tech stocks in news today include: BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM), Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Abbott (NYSE: ABT).

