checkAd

The Limestone Boat Company to Present at the Benzinga’s EVCon; The Driving Force Behind Green Transportation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 19:19  |   |   |   

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Limestone Boat Company Limited (“Limestone”) (TSXV: BOAT) – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone Boats and Boca Bay Boats – is pleased to announce its participation in the Benzinga Electric Vehicle Conference (“the Conference”), taking place virtually on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Limestone CEO Scott Hanson will present the Company’s landmark partnership with Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) and will discuss how the 35-year old heritage boat company known for its timeless design, smooth ride, and reliability intends to move forward by offering its customers unprecedented power and torque in an electric outboard with Vision’s E-motion 180, which boasts 180 horsepower and is expected to deliver run times and cruising speeds that parallel the boating needs of Limestone and Aquasport customers seeking big water performance and an environmentally friendly technology.

In addition to the Limestone corporate presentation, Mr. Hanson will be joined by Bruce Nurse, Head of Business Development and Investor Relations for Vision Marine, in an exclusive interview to talk about the future of electric powered boats and how their respective companies are establishing leadership positions in the rapidly growing recreational boating sector.

Benzinga EVCon – The Driving Force Behind Green Transportation
Presentation: Wednesday, September 22nd at 12:55 PM ET
Interview with Limestone Boats & Vision Marine: Wednesday, September 22nd at 4:40 PM ET

An archived webcast will be made available for attendees who are not able to join the event live.

Click here to get a free spectator pass for the event.

About the Benzinga Electric Vehicles Conference

The Benzinga Electric Vehicles Conference bridges the gap between Electric Vehicle companies, investors, and traders. Learn about electric vehicle investing with clearly defined Educational Modules, take a look at a curated group of Electric Vehicle investment opportunities, and connect with the Electric Vehicle audience in an intimate, virtual setting.

About The Limestone Boat Company Limited

The Limestone Boat Company – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone Boats and Boca Bay Boats - is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol BOAT. They are headquartered in Collingwood, Ontario with a 145,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in White Bluff, Tennessee. The company is backed by a large, skilled labor force and dealer partners throughout the United States and the Canadian Great Lakes Region.

For more information, contact:
Investor Relations: Bill Mitoulas
800-720-2395
bill@limestoneboats.com
Website: www.limestoneboatcompany.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Limestone Boat Company to Present at the Benzinga’s EVCon; The Driving Force Behind Green Transportation COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Limestone Boat Company Limited (“Limestone”) (TSXV: BOAT) – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone Boats and Boca Bay Boats – is pleased to announce its participation in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
Conformis, Inc. Provides Business Update
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA identifying deficiencies at ...
Arcadis commits to achieving Net Zero across its global operations by 2035
Ecolab Named Among the Most Engaged Companies in the World’s Largest Corporate Sustainability ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...