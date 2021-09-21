checkAd

GE Healthcare Introduces Revolution Ascend, a New CT System to Increase Operational Efficiency & Patient Comfort

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021   

GE Healthcare today unveiled Revolution Ascendvi with Effortless Workflow, offering clinicians a collection of artificial intelligence technologies that automate and simplify time-consuming tasks to increase operational efficiency and free up time for clinicians to deliver more personalized care to more patients. The computed tomography (CT) system’s new 75 cm wide-gantry, 40 mm detector coverage, and lower table position are designed to accommodate high body mass index (BMI) patients as well as trauma cases that would otherwise be too delicate to maneuver in a smaller size gantry.

For nearly 50 years, CT has proven to be a vital imaging tool used by clinicians to detect cancer, stroke, heart conditions, and other diseases. However, as CT procedure volume grows – reaching an all-time highvii ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic – so too does the need to optimize CT protocols and expand patient positioning options to help expedite exams and accommodate more patients.

“The most time-consuming part of the CT experience isn’t the scan itself, but the steps that fall outside the scan,” explains industry expert Timothy P. Szczykutowicz, Ph.D., director of clinical operations and the CT Protocol Project at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health as well as author of The CT Handbook: Optimizing Protocols for Today's Feature-Rich Scanners. “Within a typical 10–30-minute CT exam, the scan itself only takes a few minutes and the remainder of the time is dedicated to patient prep – including positioning the patient and identifying the correct protocols and settings, plus image reconstruction and report time. Historically, these have been manual processes, putting them at risk of human error; however, AI offers new opportunities to automate workflows and expedite exams with the same or better results.”

Revolution Ascend helps address these challenges with GE Healthcare’s Effortless Workflow, a new suite of AI solutions that personalize scans accurately and automatically for each patient while requiring significantly less effort from the CT technologist. It starts with the technologist using the system’s attached bar code reader to scan the patient’s chart or tag and personalize each exam: automatically pulling up the patient’s information and suggesting relevant protocols. With one click, the CT technologist can then initiate Auto Positioning, which uses real-time depth-sensing technology to generate a 3D model of the patient’s body and a deep learning algorithm to determine the correct table elevation and cradle movements to align the center of the scan range with the isocenter of the bore. Once the patient is ready to be scanned, intelligent tools embedded in the new Clarity Operator Environment provide optimal scan range settings, dose, and image quality for each individual, helping to deliver greater efficiency and more personalized medicine across clinical care areas.

