The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% and will reach USD 389.14 million by 2026, according to DelveInsight

Cardiopulmonary Bypass: Overview

Cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB), a heart-lung machine or pump, is a machine that temporarily takes over the function of the heart and lungs during any bloodless surgery. It maintains the circulation of blood and the oxygen content of the patient's body and is operated by perfusionists. The CPB is a form of extracorporeal circulation and is required during surgeries that require the opening of the chambers of the heart such as cardiac valve repair and/or replacement (aortic valve, mitral valve, tricuspid valve, pulmonic valve), coronary artery bypass surgery, and repair of large septal defects (atrial septal defect, ventricular septal defect, atrioventricular septal defect), among others. The machine pumps the blood and, using an oxygenator, allows red blood cells to pick up oxygen, as well as allowing carbon dioxide levels to decrease, mimicking heart and lung function.