The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% and will reach USD 389.14 million by 2026, according to DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The increase in the Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market can be attributed to MedTech companies increasing their R&D to manufacture advanced cardiopulmonary products and launch better products and also because of the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, decrease in heart muscle elasticity, change in lifestyles leading to rising in the burden of cardiovascular diseases, and increasing geriatric population.

DelveInsight has recently published "Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market Insight, Competitive Landscape & Forecast – 2026," report that covers key areas transforming the Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market landscape. The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment, their usage, forecasted epidemiology from 2018 to 2026, historical and forecasted Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market trends.

The report also covers the Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical in the market domain to curate the best of the opportunities in the Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market.

This report provides an in-depth market understanding for cardiopulmonary bypass equipment which will further benefit the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market arena. 

Cardiopulmonary Bypass: Overview

Cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB), a heart-lung machine or pump, is a machine that temporarily takes over the function of the heart and lungs during any bloodless surgery. It maintains the circulation of blood and the oxygen content of the patient's body and is operated by perfusionists. The CPB is a form of extracorporeal circulation and is required during surgeries that require the opening of the chambers of the heart such as cardiac valve repair and/or replacement (aortic valve, mitral valve, tricuspid valve, pulmonic valve), coronary artery bypass surgery, and repair of large septal defects (atrial septal defect, ventricular septal defect, atrioventricular septal defect), among others. The machine pumps the blood and, using an oxygenator, allows red blood cells to pick up oxygen, as well as allowing carbon dioxide levels to decrease, mimicking heart and lung function. 

