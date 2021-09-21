Siyata Mobile and Esper Announce Strategic Partnership to Scale Deployment of Mission Critical Push-to-Talk Communication Devices

New mobile partnership to streamline deployment, management, and security of large fleets of SD7 handsets through Android-based softwareMONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA, SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the …

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA, SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, announces a new partnership with Esper , the leader in DevOps ("Development Operations") for devices, that combines Siyata's rugged Mission Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT) SD7 handsets with Esper's full-stack solution of Android Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) software.

Under the terms of the partnership, Siyata Mobile will embed Esper's software into SD7 handsets running a custom version of the Android operating system. The combined offering unlocks new functionality that was not previously possible, including streamlined device onboarding and provisioning, as well as device customization while in the field.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, stated, "We believe Esper's EMM offering will be integral to our ability to roll out the rugged SD7 in large scale deployments with enterprise and public safety customers and remotely update the devices. In today's environment, a full Mobile Device Management solution is critical to managing mobile devices out in the field. Siyata will offer various versions of Esper's EMM software with the SD7 and providing routine maintenance and upgrades with the devices as part of its service plans. Siyata will be demonstrating the unique capabilities of the SD7 integrated with Esper's software at our booth at the IWCE conference next week in Las Vegas."

The SD7 is a unique Android-based device designed specifically for the MCPTT use case and does not include a standard touch-screen display. The partnership enables the installation of custom apps and software on SD7 handsets, saving end-users massive amounts of time and energy, as there are no special installation or setup steps during device onboarding and ongoing use.

Siyata believes that this partnership holds tremendous commercial potential, given the significant opportunities for communication devices used by enterprise customers and public safety organizations like police and fire departments. The nature of this challenging work means that communication is best handled by rugged devices that, by design, lack touch screens, which are cumbersome and unreliable in many situations. Many public safety agencies were forced into a trade-off between handset ease-of-use and the easiest devices to operate and maintain at the fleet level.