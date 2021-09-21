Paramount+ and SHOWTIME Bundle Launches Today

Starting today, ViacomCBS is offering consumers a new bundle pairing Paramount+, and its unrivaled streaming catalog of live and on demand entertainment, with SHOWTIME, and its premium portfolio of critically acclaimed and boundary-pushing programming. The streaming bundle is launching with special introductory prices available for a limited time at both subscription tiers – $9.99 per month for SHOWTIME and the Paramount+ Essential Plan and $12.99 per month for SHOWTIME and the Paramount+ Premium Plan.

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“This powerhouse bundle gives us the opportunity to connect ViacomCBS’ diverse and differentiated cross-genre content slate with even more consumers,” said Tom Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “Paramount+ and SHOWTIME are both experiencing tremendous growth and momentum, and we expect this competitively priced bundle to only further expand the reach of both services.”

With this bundle, subscribers can enjoy the respective Paramount+ and SHOWTIME services at an accessible price never before offered at this scale. Paramount+ features live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment, including 30,000 episodes from leading entertainment brands, 2,500 blockbuster films and popular original series such as BEHIND THE MUSIC, iCARLY, EVIL, THE GOOD FIGHT, THE HARPER HOUSE, INFINITE, RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS, THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN, STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, WHY WOMEN KILL and YOUNGER. Paramount+ is also the streaming home for recent theatrical hits such as A QUIET PLACE: PART II and PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE. Later this year, the service will also be the exclusive streaming destination for original series such as 1883, THE GAME, GUILTY PARTY, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN and STAR TREK PRODIGY, as well films such as MADAME X, a new PARANORMAL ACTIVITY, QUEENPINS and two SOUTH PARK movies.

SHOWTIME continues to make its mark across the cultural landscape with one of the most successful programming lineups in television – featuring critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and live hard-hitting combat sports. SHOWTIME has an unparalleled roster of hit original content; the brand is home to rich, bold and inventive storytelling in series like BILLIONS, YOUR HONOR, THE CHI, DEXTER, THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, CITY ON A HILL, WORK IN PROGRESS, FLATBUSH MISDEMEANORS, AMERICAN RUST and BACK TO LIFE, along with limited series THE GOOD LORD BIRD and THE COMEY RULE. Unscripted programming includes the fan-favorite late-night shows DESUS & MERO and ZIWE. Recent lauded docu-series and documentary films include COUPLES THERAPY, LOVE FRAUD, OUTCRY, UFO, KINGDOM OF SILENCE and BELUSHI, as well as Emmy-winning news series VICE and political documentary series THE CIRCUS. Upcoming programming premiering later this year includes DEXTER: NEW BLOOD and YELLOWJACKETS. The service provides premium entertainment via 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision and mobile downloads.