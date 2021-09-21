checkAd

Paramount+ and SHOWTIME Bundle Launches Today

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 20:00  |  47   |   |   

Starting today, ViacomCBS is offering consumers a new bundle pairing Paramount+, and its unrivaled streaming catalog of live and on demand entertainment, with SHOWTIME, and its premium portfolio of critically acclaimed and boundary-pushing programming. The streaming bundle is launching with special introductory prices available for a limited time at both subscription tiers – $9.99 per month for SHOWTIME and the Paramount+ Essential Plan and $12.99 per month for SHOWTIME and the Paramount+ Premium Plan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005701/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“This powerhouse bundle gives us the opportunity to connect ViacomCBS’ diverse and differentiated cross-genre content slate with even more consumers,” said Tom Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “Paramount+ and SHOWTIME are both experiencing tremendous growth and momentum, and we expect this competitively priced bundle to only further expand the reach of both services.”

With this bundle, subscribers can enjoy the respective Paramount+ and SHOWTIME services at an accessible price never before offered at this scale. Paramount+ features live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment, including 30,000 episodes from leading entertainment brands, 2,500 blockbuster films and popular original series such as BEHIND THE MUSIC, iCARLY, EVIL, THE GOOD FIGHT, THE HARPER HOUSE, INFINITE, RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS, THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN, STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, WHY WOMEN KILL and YOUNGER. Paramount+ is also the streaming home for recent theatrical hits such as A QUIET PLACE: PART II and PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE. Later this year, the service will also be the exclusive streaming destination for original series such as 1883, THE GAME, GUILTY PARTY, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN and STAR TREK PRODIGY, as well films such as MADAME X, a new PARANORMAL ACTIVITY, QUEENPINS and two SOUTH PARK movies.

SHOWTIME continues to make its mark across the cultural landscape with one of the most successful programming lineups in television – featuring critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and live hard-hitting combat sports. SHOWTIME has an unparalleled roster of hit original content; the brand is home to rich, bold and inventive storytelling in series like BILLIONS, YOUR HONOR, THE CHI, DEXTER, THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, CITY ON A HILL, WORK IN PROGRESS, FLATBUSH MISDEMEANORS, AMERICAN RUST and BACK TO LIFE, along with limited series THE GOOD LORD BIRD and THE COMEY RULE. Unscripted programming includes the fan-favorite late-night shows DESUS & MERO and ZIWE. Recent lauded docu-series and documentary films include COUPLES THERAPY, LOVE FRAUD, OUTCRY, UFO, KINGDOM OF SILENCE and BELUSHI, as well as Emmy-winning news series VICE and political documentary series THE CIRCUS. Upcoming programming premiering later this year includes DEXTER: NEW BLOOD and YELLOWJACKETS. The service provides premium entertainment via 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision and mobile downloads.

Seite 1 von 2
ViacomCBS Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Paramount+ and SHOWTIME Bundle Launches Today Starting today, ViacomCBS is offering consumers a new bundle pairing Paramount+, and its unrivaled streaming catalog of live and on demand entertainment, with SHOWTIME, and its premium portfolio of critically acclaimed and boundary-pushing …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Third Quarter Distribution
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.06 Per Share ...
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Takes Second Place at the 2021 Bill Muncey Cup
ConocoPhillips Announces Significant Enhancement to Multi-Year Plan with All-Cash Permian Asset ...
President Biden Appoints RBB Bancorp President and CEO Alan Thian to Community Development Advisory ...
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution ...
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Decreases its Monthly Common Share Distribution to ...
SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $230 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.09.21Music and Entertainment Icon - Nelly- Named the “I Am Hip Hop” Award Recipient for the 2021 “BET Hip Hop Awards”
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.09.213 der besten Aktien für den September
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
15.09.21ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish to Participate in the Virtual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21BET Launches BET Studios
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21ViacomCBS Announces Leadership Transition at Paramount Pictures
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Nickelodeon and CBS Sports Team Up With NFL for the 2021-2022 Season
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in ViacomCBS Inc. and Encourages Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21ViacomCBS CFO Naveen Chopra to Participate in the Virtual BofA Securities 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE” Proves Its Pedigree With Fans
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten