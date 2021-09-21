checkAd

Capital Increase in Genmab as a Result of Employee Warrant Exercise

Company Announcement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; September 21, 2021 Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) will increase its share capital by 3,969 shares as a consequence of the exercise of employee warrants.

The increase is effected without any preemption rights for the existing shareholders of the company or others. The shares are subscribed in cash at the following price per share of nominally DKK 1:

1,800 shares at DKK 337.40,
1,875 shares at DKK 939.50,
144 shares at DKK 1,145.00, and
150 shares at DKK 1,210.00.

Proceeds to the company are approximately DKK 2.7 million. The increase corresponds to approximately 0.01% of the company's share capital.

The new shares are ordinary shares without any special rights and are freely transferable negotiable instruments. The new shares give rights to dividends and other rights in relation to the company as of subscription. The new shares will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen after registration with the Danish Business Authority. The capital increase is expected to be finalized shortly.

Pursuant to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act No. 1767 of November 27, 2020, it is hereby announced, that the total nominal value of Genmab A/S' share capital after the capital increase is DKK 65,685,053 which is made up of 65,685,053 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 each, corresponding to 65,685,053 votes.

About Genmab
Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose to improve the lives of people with cancer. For more than 20 years, Genmab’s vision to transform cancer treatment has driven its passionate, innovative and collaborative teams to invent next-generation antibody technology platforms and leverage translational research and data sciences, fueling multiple differentiated cancer treatments that make an impact on people’s lives. To develop and deliver novel therapies to patients, Genmab has formed 20+ strategic partnerships with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Genmab’s proprietary pipeline includes bispecific T-cell engagers, next-generation immune checkpoint modulators, effector function enhanced antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates.

Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with locations in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on Twitter.com/Genmab.

Contact:        
Marisol Peron, Senior Vice President, Global Investor Relations & Communications
T: +1 609 524 0065; E: mmp@genmab.com

