RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2021 Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 23rd

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2021 Conference on Thursday, September 23rd at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ia_3NO7wT9eqX4hssKG6BQ

and www.radnet.com under the “About RadNet'' menu section and “News and Press Releases'' sub-menu of the website.