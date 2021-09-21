checkAd

Accomplished Medical School Leader Dr. Heidi Chumley Named Dean of Ross University School of Medicine

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 21:06  |  16   |   |   

Heidi Chumley, M.D., a medical school leader recognized for her expertise in physician preparation and aligning academic standards with workforce needs, has been named dean of Ross University School of Medicine, effective Sept. 22.

In addition to being widely published, Chumley brings more than 20 years of experience in medical education, including leading American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) and serving as associate vice chancellor at University of Kansas School of Medicine. At RUSM, Chumley will advance the institution’s mission and vision of creating equitable opportunities through an experiential medical education program in an inclusive environment.

Both AUC and RUSM are part of Adtalem Global Education, a leading provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry. The institutions have a combined alumni base of more than 22,500 physicians serving in every state in the nation.

“Dr. Chumley’s appointment affirms our commitment to providing students with a high-quality education aligned with the needs expressed by our healthcare partners,” said John Danaher, M.D., president, medical and veterinary, Adtalem Global Education.

During her tenure at AUC, Chumley elevated student experience and outcomes, achieving a first-time residency attainment rate of 92% for 2020-2021 graduates. Additionally, she spearheaded many international and local partnerships. Chumley started her career as a staff physician with the University Health System, San Antonio with a focus in family medicine. She earned her M.D. at the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and her MBA at University of Miami. Among her many recognitions for teaching, leadership and scholarship, is the President’s Award from the Society of Teachers of Family Medicine and the Nason Family Award for Excellence in Family Medicine Education.

To read the full press release: https://www.adtalem.com/newsroom/press-releases/accomplished-medical-s ...

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. Ross University School of Medicine and American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine are both part Adtalem. Follow Adtalem on Twitter (@adtalemglobal), LinkedIn, or visit adtalem.com for more information.

Adtalem Global Education Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accomplished Medical School Leader Dr. Heidi Chumley Named Dean of Ross University School of Medicine Heidi Chumley, M.D., a medical school leader recognized for her expertise in physician preparation and aligning academic standards with workforce needs, has been named dean of Ross University School of Medicine, effective Sept. 22. In addition to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Third Quarter Distribution
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.06 Per Share ...
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Takes Second Place at the 2021 Bill Muncey Cup
ConocoPhillips Announces Significant Enhancement to Multi-Year Plan with All-Cash Permian Asset ...
President Biden Appoints RBB Bancorp President and CEO Alan Thian to Community Development Advisory ...
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution ...
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Decreases its Monthly Common Share Distribution to ...
SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $230 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine Further Strengthens Pipeline of Diverse Students
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Adtalem Global Education Announces Leadership Changes to Accelerate Execution, Alignment and the Integration of Walden University
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Adtalem Global Education Appoints John Danaher M.D. to Lead Medical Schools
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten