DGAP-Adhoc Babbel Group AG: Babbel Group together with its shareholders decided to postpone the contemplated IPO

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21-Sep-2021 / 21:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, September [21], 2021 - Babbel Group AG ("Babbel") has decided together with its shareholders to postpone the contemplated IPO due to presently adverse market conditions.

The initial listing of the shares of Babbel on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) was originally planned for September 24, 2021. Babbel and its shareholders remain committed to listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the mid-term.

Investor Relations

Jennifer Janson
Director, Investor Relations
Tel +49 30 77907 9693
Fax +49 30 5683 8210
ir@babbel.com

Babbel Group AG | Andreasstraße 72 | 10243 Berlin | Germany

DISCLAIMER

This release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada or Japan. It does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. The shares mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The shares may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of shares of Babbel Group AG (the "Company") in the United States.

Disclaimer

DatumTitel
21:41 UhrIPO: Sprachlernanbieter Babbel bläst Börsengang ab
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
21:19 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Babbel Group AG: Babbel Group hat gemeinsam mit ihren Aktionären beschlossen, den geplanten Börsengang zu verschieben
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs