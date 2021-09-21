DGAP-Ad-hoc: Babbel Group AG / Key word(s): IPO Babbel Group AG: Babbel Group together with its shareholders decided to postpone the contemplated IPO 21-Sep-2021 / 21:19 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, September [21], 2021 - Babbel Group AG ("Babbel") has decided together with its shareholders to postpone the contemplated IPO due to presently adverse market conditions.

The initial listing of the shares of Babbel on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) was originally planned for September 24, 2021. Babbel and its shareholders remain committed to listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the mid-term.

