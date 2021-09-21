checkAd

AllStar Health Shareholder Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 21:30  |  18   |   |   

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllStar Health Brands (OTC Pink: ALST) has opted to issue a shareholder update as there are a number of initiatives that are now coming to fruition.

ALST has formed a strategic partnership with Virotek Biosciences Inc., to facilitate the application of the rapid COVID test to the various AllStar commercial, industrial and civic customers. Agreeing to regular testing appears to be one of the alternatives that some employers will accept in place of double dose vaccine. This opens the way for services such as the ALST- Virotek partnership to complete those tests.

The Company has also entered into the testing phase of the new web site https://vividcbd.com/. We have secured a contracted supply of the product, we have the rights to expand into other product lines, and we have the systems in place to start taking orders over the next few days.

“All of our efforts to bring to market different services and different product offerings are about to start paying off,” said Pete Wanner, CEO of ALST. “Our sales pipelines are eager to have these services and products become available to them and we anticipate a rapid acceptance of these new products from our existing clients.”

About AllStar Health Brands (ALST)

AllStar Health Brands has a number of distribution networks that involve sales of nutraceutical and other health equipment to various countries in the Western Hemisphere. Hospital equipment, health testing, PPE have dominated the Company’s activities over the last 18 months, but in that time, the Company also formed contacts for supply and for sale, largely in the US and Canada, but also stretching into other Western Hemisphere countries. The ability to move PPE, testing suppliers and health equipment is now being enhanced with Nutraceutical products, which can be moved along the same distribution networks already established.

This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside AllStar's control. These include but are not limited to the impact of competitors’ products, services and pricing; product demand; market acceptance; new product development; reliance on key strategic alliances; the regulatory environment; fluctuations in operating results; and other risks which are detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or OTC Markets. AllStar Health Brands Inc disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

CONTACT: AllStar Health Brands
  Peter Wanner, CEO
  peterw@allstarhealthbrands.com
  www.allstarhealthbrands.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AllStar Health Shareholder Update MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AllStar Health Brands (OTC Pink: ALST) has opted to issue a shareholder update as there are a number of initiatives that are now coming to fruition. ALST has formed a strategic partnership with Virotek …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Arcadis commits to achieving Net Zero across its global operations by 2035
Second Industry Body Updates Guidance for Use of PSMA PET Imaging
Amedisys to Acquire Home Health Regulatory Assets in Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C.
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Aspo subsidiary ESL Shipping builds a series of energy-efficient new generation electric hybrid ...
NKT is preferred turnkey supplier for the Champlain Hudson Power Express project in the United ...
Genmab and Seagen Announce FDA Accelerated Approval for TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) in ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...