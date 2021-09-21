Selectis Health Announces Effective Date of Reverse Stock Split and Name Change

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colorado, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selectis Health, Inc. (formerly Global Healthcare REIT, Inc.) (the “Company” or “Selectis”), announced today that it intends to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1 post-split share for every 10 pre-split share (the “Reverse Split”). Selectis’ common stock will continue to be traded on the OTC.Pink of the OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol GBCS and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, (the “Effective Date”) under a new CUSIP number 816291108. For a period of 20 business days, a “D” will be placed on the Company’s ticker symbol to reflect the Reverse Split.

Also on the Effective Date, the Company’s common stock will be quoted under the new name “Selectis Health, Inc.” which was previously approved by the Company’s shareholders (the “Name Change”).

The Company has filed an Amendment No. 1 to its Second Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation reflecting the Reverse Split and Name Change.

“This is a proactive measure, approved by our stockholders over four months ago, that we believe will better position Selectis for success, and ultimately generate value for all of the Company’s stockholders,” said Lance Baller, Chairman and CEO of Selectis. “This move has been part of our long-term plan to consolidate our share count to a level more in line with a company of our size. The ultimate aim is to raise our stock’s visibility within the investment community by improving long-term liquidity and creating a trading environment attractive to institutional investors in the hopes of broadening our shareholder base.”

At the Effective Date of the Reverse Split, every ten shares of Selectis’ issued and outstanding common stock will be converted automatically into one issued and outstanding share of common stock. The. Reverse Split will not change the number of authorized shares of common stock or the par value per share. Stockholders holding shares through a brokerage account will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the 1-for-10 reverse stock split. It will be necessary for stockholders holding shares of the Company’s common stock in certificated or book entry form to exchange their existing stock certificates for new stock certificates of the Company in connection with the reverse stock split, as certificates representing pre-split shares will no longer be tradeable. Stockholders will receive written notification and a Letter of Transmittal from Equiniti, the Company’s stock transfer agent, instructing them on how to exchange their pre-split share certificates for new certificates reflecting the Reverse Split. We have been informed that Equiniti will impose a $50 charge to complete the certificate exchange, which will be the responsibility of each shareholder.