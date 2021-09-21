checkAd

Biotricity to Discuss Expansion of Remote Monitoring Medical Device Products at Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on September 22nd

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 2:55 p.m. ET.

Presentation Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Time: 2:55 p.m. ET
Presenter: Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq,Chief Executive Officer

The presentation will focus on the company's long term strategy and future product offering including Biotricity's recently announced Biokit. Biokit is a wirelessly connected personal medical device kit that was developed to address the challenges with existing home-based medical devices. The kit, which complements the Bioflux cardiac-diagnostic offering, addresses the $18.4 billion-dollarNorth American portable medical device market.

A replay of Biotricity's presentation will be archived on the corporate website and available for approximately 30 days following the event. Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference. Interested parties may request a meeting through their Oppenheimer representative.

The Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit will feature presentations and one-on-one meetings in a virtual format with a select group of public companies in the Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech arena.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The Company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "should," "would," "will," "could," "scheduled," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "seek," "project," or "goal" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of Bioflux or any of the Company's other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

