Stadler Rail Says OBB Train Contract in Danger After Austrian Court Decision Autor: PLX AI | 21.09.2021, 21:39 | 33 | 0 | 0 21.09.2021, 21:39 | (PLX AI) – Stadler Rail says framework agreement with OBB for up to 186 trains was declared void by the Administrative Court of Austria on procedural grounds.Court cited error in an electronic signature, according to Stadler RailStadler Rail says … (PLX AI) – Stadler Rail says framework agreement with OBB for up to 186 trains was declared void by the Administrative Court of Austria on procedural grounds.Court cited error in an electronic signature, according to Stadler RailStadler Rail says … (PLX AI) – Stadler Rail says framework agreement with OBB for up to 186 trains was declared void by the Administrative Court of Austria on procedural grounds.

Court cited error in an electronic signature, according to Stadler Rail

Stadler Rail says will take all legal remedies and assumes this alleged procedural error will be corrected Stadler Rail Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Stadler Rail Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer