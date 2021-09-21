checkAd

Stadler Rail Says OBB Train Contract in Danger After Austrian Court Decision

Autor: PLX AI
21.09.2021, 21:39  |  33   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Stadler Rail says framework agreement with OBB for up to 186 trains was declared void by the Administrative Court of Austria on procedural grounds.Court cited error in an electronic signature, according to Stadler RailStadler Rail says …

  • (PLX AI) – Stadler Rail says framework agreement with OBB for up to 186 trains was declared void by the Administrative Court of Austria on procedural grounds.
  • Court cited error in an electronic signature, according to Stadler Rail
  • Stadler Rail says will take all legal remedies and assumes this alleged procedural error will be corrected
