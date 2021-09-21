checkAd

SmartCentres Declares Distribution for September 2021

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres” or the “Trust”) (TSX:SRU.UN) announced today that the trustees of SmartCentres have declared a distribution for the month of September 2021 of CDN $0.15417 per trust unit, representing CDN $1.85 per unit on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on October 15, 2021 to unitholders of record on September 30, 2021.

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 168 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.0 billion in assets and owns 33.9 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with over 97% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

SmartCentres continues to focus on enhancing the lives of Canadians by planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties. Project 512, a publicly announced $13.1 billion intensification program ($7.8 billion at SmartCentres' share) represents the REIT’s current major development focus on which construction is expected to commence within the next five years. This intensification program consists of rental apartments, condos, seniors’ residences and hotels, to be developed under the SmartLiving banner, and retail, office, and storage facilities, to be developed under the SmartCentres banner.

SmartCentres' intensification program is expected to produce an additional 55.2 million square feet (32.4 million square feet at SmartCentres’ share) of space, 27.3 million square feet (16.0 million square feet at SmartCentres’ share) of which has or will commence construction within the next five years. From shopping centres to city centres, SmartCentres is uniquely positioned to reshape the Canadian urban and urban-suburban landscape.

Included in this intensification program is the Trust’s share of SmartVMC which, when completed, is expected to include approximately 11.0 million square feet of mixed-use space in Vaughan, Ontario. Construction of the first five sold-out phases of Transit City Condominiums that represent 2,789 residential units continues to progress. Final closings of the first two phases of Transit City Condominiums began ahead of budget and ahead of schedule in August 2020 and all 1,100 units in the first and second phases have closed. Closings of all 631 presold units in the third phase began in May 2021 and are now fully completed. In addition, the 22 sold-out townhomes that complete this phase of the project, are expected to close in 2022. The fourth and fifth sold-out phases representing 1,026 units are currently under construction and are expected to close in 2023.

