Vaxcyte to Present at 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide, today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 8:40am ET.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at http://investors.vaxcyte.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the conference.