Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at 2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa
Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) announced today that it will present at the 2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 10:40
a.m. Eastern Time.
A live webcast of Kiniksa’s presentation will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on Kiniksa’s website within approximately 48 hours after the event.
About Kiniksa
Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa’s portfolio of assets, ARCALYST (rilonacept), mavrilimumab, vixarelimab and KPL-404, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions and offer the potential for differentiation. These assets are designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.
ARCALYST is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Kiniksa Investor and Media Contact
Rachel Frank
(339) 970-9437
rfrank@kiniksa.com
