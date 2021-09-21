Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at 2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) announced today that it will present at the 2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of Kiniksa’s presentation will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on Kiniksa’s website within approximately 48 hours after the event.