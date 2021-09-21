Abeona Announces New Chairman, Executive Leadership Promotions and Key Talent Additions for Final Push Towards Two Biologics License Application (BLA) Filings

Regulatory veterans in AAV-based gene therapy, Carl Denny and Kate Imhoff, added to team in preparation for two upcoming Biologics License Application submissions

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced Board appointments, executive leadership promotions, and additions of senior regulatory veterans to prepare for the potential of two Biologics License Application (BLA) submissions for EB-101 and ABO-102 currently in pivotal studies.

Steven Rouhandeh will retire from his position as Chairman of the Board and Board member of Abeona, effective October 14, 2021. Mr. Rouhandeh has served as a Director on Abeona’s Board since the Company’s public debut in 2015. The Board has appointed Michael Amoroso Chairman of the Board, effective October 15, 2021.

Dr. Vishwas (Vish) Seshadri, Ph.D., M.B.A., has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and member of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective October 15, 2021. Until then, Dr. Seshadri will remain in his current role as Head of Research & Clinical Development and will lead the Company’s search for a new R&D leader with late-stage clinical and regulatory experience in preparation for two pivotal data readouts beginning in 2022.

Prior to joining Abeona, Dr. Seshadri served in roles of increasing responsibility at Celgene Corporation, now a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS), where he focused on development and commercialization of novel therapies in hematology and oncology. Most recently, he led the team responsible for the launch of Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel; liso-cel), an autologous CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy for relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma. Dr. Seshadri has more than 20 years of experience including academia and various senior and executive leadership roles in the life sciences industry overseeing product development, regulatory submissions, and commercialization for novel therapies including personalized, autologous cell and gene therapies.