Hancock Jaffe Announces Corporate Rebranding to Reflect Prioritization of its Development Pipeline on Venous Disease Programs

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (Nasdaq:HJLI) ("Hancock Jaffe" or the "Company"), a medical device company focused on improving the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease, announced today a corporate update which includes a planned corporate rebranding and strategic prioritization of the Company's development pipeline.

"The corporate rebranding to enVVeno Medical Corporation and narrowing of our strategic focus reflects our decision to go all in on the VenoValve and the treatment of venous disease. We believe that the market for the treatment of venous diseases has enormous potential to drive significant shareholder value over the next several years," said Robert Berman, Hancock Jaffe's CEO. "We are excited about the progress we've made and the potential for the VenoValve, and the SAVVE study is ready to begin enrolling patients. As a result, we believe this program is on a clear path forward and could change the treatment paradigm for deep venous CVI."

Effective October 1, 2021, the Company will be renamed enVVeno Medical Corporation. The Company's common stock and warrants will continue trading on the Nasdaq exchange under the new ticker symbols "NVNO" and "NVNOW", respectively. For current shareholders of Hancock Jaffe with shares in electric form, the name change will require no action. Shareholders with Hancock Jaffe stock certificates should contact the Company's transfer agent to obtain new certificates.

The Company is ready to begin enrollment for the U.S. pivotal trial for the VenoValve, a potential treatment for deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). CVI occurs when valves inside of the veins of the leg fail, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The SAVVE ( S urgical A nti-reflux V enous V alve E ndoprosthesis) U.S. pivotal trial will consist of 75 patients at up to 20 centers throughout the U.S. The primary endpoints for the U.S. pivotal trial will be the same as for the Company's successful first-in-human trial and include: the occurrence of Material Adverse Events (MAEs) in less than 26 percent of patients at 30 days post-VenoValve implantation, for the primary safety endpoint; and improvement of reflux equal to at least 30 percent at six months following VenoValve surgery, as the primary effectiveness endpoint. MAEs are defined as the composite of all-cause mortality, deep wound infection, major bleeding, ipsilateral deep vein thrombosis (DVT), or pulmonary embolism. Improvement of VCSS and VAS scores are also included in the SAVVE study as secondary endpoints. Interested patients can learn more about the SAVVE trial by visiting www.venovalve.com.