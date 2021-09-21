checkAd

Hancock Jaffe Announces Corporate Rebranding to Reflect Prioritization of its Development Pipeline on Venous Disease Programs

Autor: Accesswire
21.09.2021, 22:00  |  20   |   |   

- Hancock Jaffe changing name to enVVeno Medical Corporation and ticker symbol to NASDAQ: NVNO, effective October 1, 2021 -- Development strategy to focus on venous disease and advancement of the VenoValve® -- Initiated development of second product …

- Hancock Jaffe changing name to enVVeno Medical Corporation and ticker symbol to NASDAQ: NVNO, effective October 1, 2021 -

- Development strategy to focus on venous disease and advancement of the VenoValve® -

- Initiated development of second product for the treatment of venous disease; expected to be unveiled in mid-2022 -

- Management to host a conference call with live video webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET today, September 21st -

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (Nasdaq:HJLI) ("Hancock Jaffe" or the "Company"), a medical device company focused on improving the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease, announced today a corporate update which includes a planned corporate rebranding and strategic prioritization of the Company's development pipeline.

"The corporate rebranding to enVVeno Medical Corporation and narrowing of our strategic focus reflects our decision to go all in on the VenoValve and the treatment of venous disease. We believe that the market for the treatment of venous diseases has enormous potential to drive significant shareholder value over the next several years," said Robert Berman, Hancock Jaffe's CEO. "We are excited about the progress we've made and the potential for the VenoValve, and the SAVVE study is ready to begin enrolling patients. As a result, we believe this program is on a clear path forward and could change the treatment paradigm for deep venous CVI."

Effective October 1, 2021, the Company will be renamed enVVeno Medical Corporation. The Company's common stock and warrants will continue trading on the Nasdaq exchange under the new ticker symbols "NVNO" and "NVNOW", respectively. For current shareholders of Hancock Jaffe with shares in electric form, the name change will require no action. Shareholders with Hancock Jaffe stock certificates should contact the Company's transfer agent to obtain new certificates.

The Company is ready to begin enrollment for the U.S. pivotal trial for the VenoValve, a potential treatment for deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). CVI occurs when valves inside of the veins of the leg fail, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The SAVVE (Surgical Anti-reflux Venous Valve Endoprosthesis) U.S. pivotal trial will consist of 75 patients at up to 20 centers throughout the U.S. The primary endpoints for the U.S. pivotal trial will be the same as for the Company's successful first-in-human trial and include: the occurrence of Material Adverse Events (MAEs) in less than 26 percent of patients at 30 days post-VenoValve implantation, for the primary safety endpoint; and improvement of reflux equal to at least 30 percent at six months following VenoValve surgery, as the primary effectiveness endpoint. MAEs are defined as the composite of all-cause mortality, deep wound infection, major bleeding, ipsilateral deep vein thrombosis (DVT), or pulmonary embolism. Improvement of VCSS and VAS scores are also included in the SAVVE study as secondary endpoints. Interested patients can learn more about the SAVVE trial by visiting www.venovalve.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hancock Jaffe Announces Corporate Rebranding to Reflect Prioritization of its Development Pipeline on Venous Disease Programs - Hancock Jaffe changing name to enVVeno Medical Corporation and ticker symbol to NASDAQ: NVNO, effective October 1, 2021 -- Development strategy to focus on venous disease and advancement of the VenoValve® -- Initiated development of second product …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Golden Dawn Closes Private Placement
HHG Capital Corporation Prices $50 Million Initial Public Offering
Breezer in Negotiations to Acquire An Ultra Premium Distilled Spirits and Marketing Company
Viva Gold Updates Services Agreement with CEO
Green Stream Holdings Announces Its Structural Engineer Completed Soil Borings For 3 Megawatt Solar ...
CoTec Announces Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting and Elects Raffaele (Lucio) ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Developing New Line of Vegan Desserts
Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Appointment of Interim Chief Executive Officer
Cinedigm Slashes Its Way to the Forefront of Horror Streaming With Latest Acquisition: Bloody ...
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Northern Superior Expands Land Holdings at Lac Surprise via Strategic Acquisition of Kintivar's ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21Hancock Jaffe to Host Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on September 21, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
07.09.21Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under NASDAQ Rules
Accesswire | Analysen