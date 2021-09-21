Quanergy Hosts Transaction and 2021 Business Update Call

The conference call will be accessible via webcast here , on the Quanergy investor relations page here , or on CCAC’s investor relations website here .

Quanergy, a leading provider of OPA-based solid state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, will host a webcast to provide a transaction and business update on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

In June, Quanergy entered into a definitive merger agreement with CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CCAC) (“CCAC”). Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Quanergy Systems, Inc. and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “QNGY.” The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy Systems’ mission is to create powerful, affordable smart LiDAR solutions for automotive and IoT applications to enhance people’s experiences and safety. Quanergy has developed the only true 100% solid state CMOS LiDAR sensor built on optical phased array (OPA) technology to enable the mass production of low-cost, highly reliable 3D LiDAR solutions. Through Quanergy’s smart LiDAR solutions, businesses can now leverage real-time, advanced 3D insights to transform their operations in a variety of industries including industrial automation, physical security, smart cities, smart spaces, and much more. Quanergy solutions are deployed by over 350 customers across the globe. For more information, please visit us at www.quanergy.com.

About CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CCAC) is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CCAC consummated its initial public offering and listed its units on the NYSE in February 2020. CCAC is sponsored by CITIC Capital Holdings Limited, an alternative investment management and advisory company, managing over USD36 billion of capital across 90 funds and investment products through its multi-asset class platform covering private equity, real estate, structured investment & finance, asset management, and special situations. CITIC Capital has over 150 portfolio companies that span 11 sectors and employ over 800,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.spacbyccac.com.