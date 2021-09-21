checkAd

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a NAPA Auto Parts Property for $1.1 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 22:05  |  14   |   |   

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a NAPA Auto Parts property for $1.1 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Iowa and is corporate-operated under a net lease with approximately four years of term remaining and 2% annual rent increases. The transaction was priced at a 6.4% cap rate on rent today, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

