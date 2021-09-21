FCPT Announces Acquisition of a NAPA Auto Parts Property for $1.1 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a NAPA Auto Parts property for $1.1 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Iowa and is corporate-operated under a net lease with approximately four years of term remaining and 2% annual rent increases. The transaction was priced at a 6.4% cap rate on rent today, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT