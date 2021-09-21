Skechers Announces Participation at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Sporting Goods Day

SKECHERS USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company, and a global footwear leader, today announced that John Vandemore, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Sporting Goods Day on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. PT/ 9:00 a.m. ET.

The audio portion of the virtual fireside chat will be available live and on replay for 90 days at investors.skechers.com.