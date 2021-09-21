Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Obi Nwokorie and Joseph Piscina to Board of Directors

Earlier in the year, on June 1, 2021, the Company named Mr. Nwokorie EVP, Alternative Credit Products and Chief Investment Officer. Previously, Mr. Nwokorie served as Managing Director of mortgage trading at Seer Capital Management LP where he was responsible for bulk whole loan acquisition and securitization of Non-QM, NPL and Fix and Flip mortgages. Prior to Seer Capital, Mr. Nwokorie served in various roles at both Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and UBS Securities LLC, including subprime and second lien whole loan trading, head of the asset finance structuring team and on the new issue syndicate desk.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: IMH) (the “Company” or “Impac”), announced today that Obi Nwokorie and Joseph Piscina have been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective September 17, 2021, bringing the total number of directors back to six.

Mr. Joseph Piscina currently serves as Chief Operating Officer and partner of The Versant Group, whose funds focus on building and acquiring investment management businesses that are scalable through market cycles. Mr. Piscina previously help positions with Ellington Management Company, Monday Capital Partners, Five Mile Capital Partners and Natixis. In addition, Mr. Piscina has also worked for Paine Webber, Kidder Peabody and Drexel Burnham during his career. Mr. Piscina holds a J.D. from Villanova School of Law and a B.A from Columbia College.

Mr. George A. Mangiaracina, Chairman and CEO of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc., stated, “These valuable additions to the board replace two former, long-standing board members who, in 2020, either did not stand for election or resigned from the board. As mentioned previously about Obi, he is a seasoned capital markets expert and his leadership shows the Company’s continued and growing commitment to the design, origination, and distribution of alternative credit products. Joe is a decades long structured finance professional with varied expertise in asset management, commercial and residential real estate, corporate finance, M&A activity and a wide range of asset backed securitization activities.”

About the Company

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH or Impac) provides innovative mortgage lending and real estate solutions that address the challenges of today’s economic environment. Impac’s operations include mortgage lending, servicing, portfolio loss mitigation and real estate services as well as the management of the securitized long-term mortgage portfolio, which includes the residual interests in securitizations.