Stitch Fix Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal shopping and styling service, has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 ended July 31, 2021.

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding said, “In Q4 we delivered $571 million in net revenue, reflecting 29% year-over-year growth, helping us cross $2 billion in annual net revenue for the first time. These results reflect strong performance across our business, in Women’s, Kids and the UK. Today, we are proud to serve almost 4.2 million clients, and with the launch of Stitch Fix Freestyle in August we are significantly increasing our addressable market and we’re energized by the opportunity ahead. As we look forward, we are focused on continuing to expand and transform our offering, and drive awareness of Stitch Fix as the destination for personalized shopping, styling and inspiration, leveraging our unique combination of data science, and creative human judgement.”

Fourth Quarter Key Metrics and Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $571.2 million, an increase of 29% year over year
  • Active clients of 4,165,000, an increase of 643,000 or 18% year over year
  • Net revenue per active client of $505, an increase of 4% year over year
  • Net income of $21.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.19
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $55.4 million

Full Year Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $2.1 billion, an increase of 22.8% year over year
  • Net loss of $8.9 million and diluted loss per share of $0.08
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $64.9 million

Business Highlights

  • Delivered strong top line revenue growth, driven by momentum in Women’s Fix, outsized growth in Kids and the UK, and continued acceleration in our Freestyle channel
  • Drove positive trends in client engagement and retention, with keep rates reaching all-time highs, client churn rates ending the year at all-time lows, and revenue per active client above $500 for the first time
  • Continued to evolve the client experience across Fix, and direct buy (now Freestyle); released numerous feature enhancements such as expanded branded shops, and rolled out Fix Preview to 100% of our Men’s and Women’s clients. As of August, Freestyle is open to everyone
  • Delivered strong adjusted EBITDA, driven by outperformance in revenue, as well as all time high gross margins, achieved through gains in product margins and efficiency in transportation costs

Financial Outlook

Our financial outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which ends on October 30, 2021, is as follows:

Q1’22
Net Revenue $560 million - $575 million 14.0% - 17.0% YoY growth
Adjusted EBITDA $15 million - $20 million 2.7% - 3.5% margin

Our financial outlook for fiscal year 2022, which ends on July 30, 2022, is as follows:

FY’22
Net Revenue > 15.0% YoY growth
Adjusted EBITDA > 2.0% margin

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Elizabeth Spaulding, Chief Executive Officer of Stitch Fix, and Dan Jedda, Chief Financial Officer of Stitch Fix, will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook. A live webcast will be accessible on Stitch Fix’s investor relations website at investors.stitchfix.com. Interested parties can also access the call by dialing 800-458-4121 in the U.S. or 323-794-2093 internationally, and entering conference code 7087675.

A telephonic replay will be available through Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820, passcode 7087675. An archive of the webcast conference call will be available shortly after the call ends at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

About Stitch Fix, Inc.

Stitch Fix is the world's leading online personalized shopping experience. Our unique business model combines the human touch of expert stylists with the precision of advanced data science. Since our founding in 2011, we’ve served as a trusted style partner to millions of people, helping adults and kids get dressed every day feeling like their best selves. The Stitch Fix team is building a transformative and inclusive ecommerce model, an ecosystem of shopping experiences based on convenience and guided discovery that makes it radically simple and delightful for customers to discover and buy what they love. For more, visit https://www.stitchfix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, the related conference call and webcast contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including but not limited to statements regarding our expectations for future financial performance, including our profitability and long-term targets; guidance on financial results for the first quarter and full year of 2022; the momentum of our business; the rate of client migration to our offering; the forecasted continued and lasting shift to online shopping and our ability to capture market share; our expectation that the overall demand for apparel will increase as the broader environment normalizes; our expected conversion and retention of new and existing clients; the success of and opportunity related to our Freestyle offering; our ability to enhance and broaden Freestyle through additional brands, assortment, price points, and client-facing features; that our new product features, such as Freestyle and Fix preview will drive deeper client adoption; that Freestyle will expand our ecosystem and fuel client acquisition by unlocking the full addressable apparel market; our ability to expand our client base and increase wallet share; our ability to leverage our engineering and data science capabilities to drive efficiencies in our business and enhance our ability to personalize our service and offerings; our ability to invest significantly in our infrastructure to enable new inventory models; that our Active, Athleisure and Lounge apparel categories will be an engine of growth; our ability to scale our branded shops; that our investments will allow us to maximize our working capital efficiency; our advertising and marketing plans, including opening up new marketing channels, and whether our marketing investments will pay off in future quarters; our ability to broaden our assortment and partner with notable brands; and our ability to create new exclusive brands that appeal to clients. These statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our responses to the pandemic, the responses of our clients, competitors, suppliers, governmental authorities, and public health officials; our ability to generate sufficient net revenue to offset our costs; the growth of our market and consumer behavior; our ability to acquire, engage, and retain clients; our ability to provide offerings and services that achieve market acceptance; our data science and technology, stylists, operations, marketing initiatives, and other key strategic areas; risks related to our inventory; risks related to our supply chain, sourcing of materials and shipping of merchandise; risks related to international operations; and other risks described in the filings we make with the SEC. Further information on these and other factors that could cause our financial results, performance, and achievements to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements anticipated, expressed, or implied by these forward-looking statements is included in filings we make with the SEC from time to time, including in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended May 1, 2021. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at: https://investors.stitchfix.com. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.


Stitch Fix, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

    July 31, 2021   August 1, 2020
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 129,785     $ 143,455  
Short-term investments   101,546     143,037  
Inventory, net   212,294     124,816  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   50,512     32,723  
Income tax receivable   27,667     22,279  
Total current assets   521,804     466,310  
Long-term investments   59,035     95,097  
Income tax receivable, net of current portion   27,054     742  
Property and equipment, net   86,959     70,369  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   118,565     132,615  
Other long-term assets   5,732     4,296  
Total assets   $ 819,149     $ 769,429  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 73,499     $ 85,177  
Operating lease liabilities   25,702     24,333  
Accrued liabilities   99,028     77,590  
Gift card liability   9,903     8,590  
Deferred revenue   18,154     13,059  
Other current liabilities   2,027     3,406  
Total current liabilities   228,313     212,155  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   121,623     140,175  
Other long-term liabilities   8,364     16,062  
Total liabilities   358,300     368,392  
Stockholders’ equity:        
Class A common stock, $0.00002 par value   1     1  
Class B common stock, $0.00002 par value   1     1  
Additional paid-in capital   416,755     348,750  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   3,411     2,728  
Retained earnings   40,681     49,557  
Total stockholders’ equity   460,849     401,037  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 819,149     $ 769,429  


Stitch Fix, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

    For the Three Months Ended   For the Fiscal Year Ended
    July 31, 2021   August 1, 2020   July 31, 2021   August 1, 2020
Revenue, net   $ 571,159     $ 443,408     $ 2,101,258     $ 1,711,733  
Cost of goods sold   305,707     244,298     1,153,622     957,523  
Gross profit   265,452     199,110     947,636     754,210  
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   244,710     213,377     1,010,997     805,874  
Operating income (loss)   20,742     (14,267 )   (63,361 )   (51,664 )
Interest (income) expense   (363 )   (1,033 )   (2,610 )   (5,535 )
Other (income) expense, net   449     162     366     1,593  
Income (loss) before income taxes   20,656     (13,396 )   (61,117 )   (47,722 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   (812 )   31,071     (52,241 )   19,395  
Net income (loss)   $ 21,468     $ (44,467 )   $ (8,876 )   $ (67,117 )
Other comprehensive income (loss):                
Change in unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net of tax   (153 )   (247 )   (1,503 )   822  
Foreign currency translation   288     1,460     2,186     2,093  
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   135     1,213     683     2,915  
Comprehensive income (loss)   $ 21,603     $ (43,254 )   $ (8,193 )   $ (64,202 )
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders:                
Basic   $ 21,468     $ (44,467 )   $ (8,876 )   $ (67,117 )
Diluted   $ 28,012     $ (44,467 )   $ (8,876 )   $ (67,117 )
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:                
Basic   $ 0.20     $ (0.44 )   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.66 )
Diluted   $ 0.19     $ (0.44 )   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.66 )
Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:                
Basic   107,526,693     103,278,240     105,975,403     102,383,282  
Diluted   115,439,429     103,278,240     105,975,403     102,383,282  


Stitch Fix, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

    For the Fiscal Year Ended
    July 31, 2021   August 1, 2020
Cash Flows from Operating Activities        
Net income (loss)   $ (8,876 )   $ (67,117 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided (used in) operating activities:        
Deferred income taxes and valuation allowance   64     22,880  
Inventory reserves   8,875     8,828  
Stock-based compensation expense   100,696     67,530  
Depreciation, amortization, and accretion   29,929     22,617  
Other   (3,632 )   882  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:        
Inventory   (96,056 )   (15,222 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (20,096 )   (140 )
Income tax receivables   (31,700 )   (6,543 )
Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities   (1,818 )   394  
Accounts payable   (12,385 )   (5,520 )
Accrued liabilities   22,011     8,297  
Deferred revenue   5,082     1,054  
Gift card liability   1,313     1,357  
Other liabilities   (9,082 )   3,580  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   (15,675 )   42,877  
Cash Flows from Investing Activities        
Purchases of property and equipment   (35,256 )   (30,207 )
Purchases of securities available-for-sale   (173,726 )   (248,318 )
Sales of securities available-for-sale   104,501     36,587  
Maturities of securities available-for-sale   143,574     171,477  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   39,093     (70,461 )
Cash Flows from Financing Activities        
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options, net   25,932     12,078  
Payments for tax withholding related to vesting of restricted stock units   (64,316 )   (12,819 )
Issuance costs on revolving credit facility   (501 )   (694 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (38,885 )   (1,435 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (15,467 )   (29,019 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   1,797     1,542  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   143,455     170,932  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 129,785     $ 143,455  
Supplemental Disclosure        
Cash paid for income taxes   $ 461     $ 365  
Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities:        
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 3,803     $ 4,088  
Capitalized stock-based compensation   $ 5,693     $ 2,450  
Leasehold improvements paid by landlord   $     $ 7,406  


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users of our financial information with additional useful information in evaluating our performance. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies, and that this supplemental measure facilitates comparisons between companies. We believe free cash flow is an important metric because it represents a measure of how much cash from operations we have available for discretionary and non-discretionary items after the deduction of capital expenditures. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are several limitations related to the use of our non-GAAP financial measures as compared to the closest comparable GAAP measures. Some of these limitations include:

  • adjusted EBITDA excludes interest (income) expense and other (income) expense, net, as these items are not components of our core business;
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our tax provision (benefit), which may increase or decrease cash available to us;
  • adjusted EBITDA excludes the recurring, non-cash expenses of depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and, although these are non-cash expenses, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future;
  • adjusted EBITDA excludes the non-cash expense of stock-based compensation, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, an important part of how we attract and retain our employees and a significant recurring expense in our business; and
  • free cash flow does not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes and does not reflect our future contractual commitments.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding interest (income) expense, other (income) expense, net, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense. The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods presented:

    For the Three Months Ended   For the Fiscal Year Ended
(in thousands)   July 31, 2021   August 1, 2020   July 31, 2021   August 1, 2020
Net income (loss)   $ 21,468     $ (44,467 )   $ (8,876 )   $ (67,117 )
Add (deduct):                
Interest (income) expense   (363 )   (1,033 )   (2,610 )   (5,535 )
Other (income) expense, net   449     162     366     1,593  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   (812 )   31,071     (52,241 )   19,395  
Depreciation and amortization   7,438     6,004     27,610     22,562  
Stock-based compensation expense   27,210     20,055     100,696     67,530  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 55,390     $ 11,792     $ 64,945     $ 38,428  

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities reduced by purchases of property and equipment that are included in cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities. The following table presents a reconciliation of cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to free cash flow for each of the periods presented:

    For the Fiscal Year Ended
(in thousands)   July 31, 2021   August 1, 2020
Free cash flow reconciliation:        
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities   $ (15,675 )   $ 42,877  
Deduct:        
Purchases of property and equipment   (35,256 )   (30,207 )
Free cash flow   $ (50,931 )   $ 12,670  
Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities   $ 39,093     $ (70,461 )
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities   $ (38,885 )   $ (1,435 )

Operating Metrics

    July 31, 2021   May 1, 2021   January 31, 2021   October 31, 2020   August 1, 2020
Active clients (in thousands)   4,165     4,107     3,873     3,763     3,522  
Net revenue per active client(1)   $ 505     $ 481     $ 467     $ 467     $ 486  

________________

(1) Fiscal year 2019 was a 53-week year, with the extra week occurring in the quarter ended August 3, 2019. Therefore, net revenue per active client for the quarter ended May 2, 2020, includes the impact of the extra week of revenue.

Active Clients

We define an active client as a client who checked out a Fix or was shipped an item using our direct-buy functionality, “Freestyle,” in the preceding 52 weeks, measured as of the last day of that period. A client checks out a Fix when she indicates what items she is keeping through our mobile application or on our website. We consider each Men’s, Women’s, or Kids account as a client, even if they share the same household.

Net Revenue per Active Client

We calculate net revenue per active client based on net revenue over the preceding four fiscal quarters divided by the number of active clients, measured as of the last day of the period.

IR Contact:

ir@stitchfix.com 		PR Contact:

media@stitchfix.com




