LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for August 2021

Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of August were approximately $1.16 trillion, an increase of $27.0 billion, or 2.4%, compared to the end of July 2021.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( Nasdaq: LPLA ) (the “Company”), today released its monthly activity report for August 2021.

Total net new assets for August were $7.6 billion(1), translating to an 8.6%(1) annualized growth rate. This included $1.3 billion of brokerage assets from M&T Bank that onboarded in August(2). Total net new advisory assets were $6.4 billion, translating to a 13.9%(1) annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of August were $49.7 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion compared to the end of July 2021. Net buying in August was $5.6 billion.

(End of Period $ in billions, unless noted)



August July Change August Change 2021 2021 M/M 2020 Y/Y Advisory and Brokerage Assets ( 3 ) Advisory Assets 604.6 588.4 2.8 % 410.4 47.3 % Brokerage Assets 552.3 541.4 2.0 % 412.2 34.0 % Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 1,156.9 1,129.9 2.4 % 822.7 40.6 %



Net New Assets ( 1 ) Net New Advisory Assets 6.4 5.7 n/m 3.1 n/m Net New Brokerage Assets 1.2 4.3 n/m 0.0 n/m Total Net New Assets 7.6 10.0 n/m 3.1 n/m





Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions 1.2 0.8 n/m 0.6 n/m Client Cash Balances Insured Cash Account Balances 33.2 34.4 (3.5 %) 33.4 (0.6 %) Deposit Cash Account Balances 8.2 7.9 3.8 % 7.6 7.9 % Total Bank Sweep Balances 41.4 42.2 (1.9 %) 41.0 1.0 % Money Market Account Cash Balances 6.3 4.3 46.5 % 1.5 320.0 % Purchased Money Market Funds 1.9 1.9 0.0 % 2.6 (26.9 %) Total Money Market Balances 8.3 6.3 31.7 % 4.1 102.4 % Total Client Cash Balances 49.7 48.5 2.5 % 45.1 10.2 %





Net Buy (Sell) Activity 5.6 6.5 n/m 3.6 n/m Market Indices S&P 500 (end of period) 4,523 4,395 2.9 % 3,500 29.2 % Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps) 9 10 (10.0 %) 9 0.0 %









(1) Waddell & Reed assets and net new assets were not included in August Net New Asset totals or in the calculation of net new asset annualized growth rates as we continue to onboard assets from Waddell & Reed that are held directly with sponsors. (2) As of the end of August, $19.9 billion of client assets have onboarded from M&T Bank out of a total of $21.9 billion, including $1.3 billion of client assets that were onboarded in August. (3) Assumes ~98% asset retention of Waddell & Reed total assets.

For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company’s most recent earnings announcement, which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com.

