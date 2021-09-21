checkAd

Relay & Fio Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for Malaria Deployment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 22:05  |  34   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) and Fio Corporation (“Fio”) – together through their joint venture, Fionet Rapid Response Group (“FRR”) – are pleased to report on the signing of a definitive agreement and provide an update on the deployment to combat the malaria epidemic in Rwanda, East Africa.

The Rwanda Ministry of Health signed a procurement agreement with FRR to deploy the Fionet Platform for decentralized malaria testing. Under the terms of the agreement, FRR will receive CAD $750,000, which has been already secured by the Ministry, to deploy the Fionet Platform for six months for use by 180 community-based healthcare workers. The six-month deployment is a pilot to evaluate a national scale up, which could then lead to a subsequent agreement to deploy Fionet for Rwanda’s 60,000 healthcare workers.

“Rwanda is a fast-growing African leader in using innovative Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to bring rapid, high-quality, connected diagnostics to the community level everywhere. We are confident the Fionet Platform will serve Rwanda’s objective very well. COVID-19 continues to demonstrate that such an objective is just as important in developed countries,” said Dr. Michael Greenberg, CEO of FRR.

Malaria is a serious, sometimes fatal, disease spread by mosquitoes and caused by a parasite. It is contracted by over 200 million people per year, and kills over 400,000 people annually, of whom two-thirds are children under the age of five1. Nearly half of the world’s population lives in areas at risk of malaria transmission.

Rwanda has a population of 12.6 million and is the one of the most densely populated country in Africa2. It is in the top 25 countries in the world with the highest number of malaria cases and deaths and takes fighting the disease very seriously3.

The Fionet Platform can enhance the quality of healthcare delivered in decentralized health centers, health posts, and communities in Rwanda. Frontline health care professionals will use Fionet Mobile Devices to support frontline testing through the continuous capture and transmission of comprehensive medical data to a centralized aggregation point. In real time, Fionet Portals allow off-site supervisors and managers to track and direct frontline action based on accurate epidemiological information.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Relay & Fio Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for Malaria Deployment TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) and Fio Corporation (“Fio”) – together through their joint venture, Fionet Rapid Response Group (“FRR”) – are …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Arcadis commits to achieving Net Zero across its global operations by 2035
Second Industry Body Updates Guidance for Use of PSMA PET Imaging
Amedisys to Acquire Home Health Regulatory Assets in Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C.
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Aspo subsidiary ESL Shipping builds a series of energy-efficient new generation electric hybrid ...
NKT is preferred turnkey supplier for the Champlain Hudson Power Express project in the United ...
Genmab and Seagen Announce FDA Accelerated Approval for TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) in ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...