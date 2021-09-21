checkAd

bluebird bio Submits Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA for betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) Gene Therapy for Patients With β-thalassemia Who Require Regular Red Blood Cell Transfusions

bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) today announced it has completed the rolling submission of its Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) gene therapy in adult, adolescent and pediatric patients with β-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions, across all genotypes. The FDA previously granted beti-cel Orphan Drug status and Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT). If approved, beti-cel will be the first hematopoietic (blood) stem cell (HSC) ex-vivo gene therapy for patients in the United States.

“With this submission, we are one step closer to bringing a potentially transformative gene therapy to people living with TDT and their families,” said Andrew Obenshain, president, severe genetic diseases, bluebird bio. “At bluebird bio, we have a deep understanding of gene therapies, built over a decade of research and development in severe genetic diseases. We look forward to working with the FDA on its review of this BLA as we realize the promise that one-time gene therapies hold for patients.”

The BLA submission for beti-cel is based on data from patients treated in bluebird bio studies, including the Phase 3 HGB-207 (Northstar-2) and HGB-212 (Northstar-3) studies, and the Phase 1/2 HGB-204 (Northstar) and HGB-205 studies. Together, these studies represent more than 220 patient-years of experience with beti-cel. As of March 9, 2021, the results include a total of 63 pediatric, adolescent and adult patients who have been treated with beti-cel across β00 and non-β00 genotypes. The data include two patients with up to seven years of follow-up, eight with at least six years of follow-up and 19 with at least five years of follow-up, and were most recently shared during the 26th Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA2021 Virtual).

About transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT)

Transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT) is a severe genetic disease caused by mutations in the β-globin gene that cause reduced or significantly reduced adult hemoglobin (Hb), resulting in chronic anemia and lifelong dependence on red blood cell (RBC) transfusions; in order to survive, people with TDT typically require blood transfusions every 3-4 weeks to maintain adequate Hb levels, a process that takes 4-7 hours. While transfusions temporarily relieve symptoms of anemia, they do not address the underlying genetic cause of TDT. Transfusions also lead to unavoidable iron overload that can cause serious complications including progressive multi-organ damage and organ failure. Iron overload resulting from TDT or ongoing RBC transfusions requires chronic treatment with chelation therapy to manage the excess iron.

