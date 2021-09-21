checkAd

Core & Main Announces its Addition to the Russell 1000 Index

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021   

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE: CNM) (“Core & Main”), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, today announced it has been added to both the Russell 1000 and broad-market Russell 3000 Indexes as part of their quarterly initial public offering (IPO) additions.

“For Core & Main, joining the Russell 1000 Index is a meaningful achievement. As part of the Russell Indexes, we look forward to telling our story to a broader audience of investors and stakeholders,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer.

Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Over $10 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. Indexes. Russell U.S. Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information about the Russell 1000 Index IPO additions, please visit the IPO additions section of the FTSE Russell website.

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With more than 285 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 3,700 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

