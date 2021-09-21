Hyatt Announces Public Offering of 7,000,000 Shares of Common Stock
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (“Hyatt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: H), a leading global hospitality company, announced today that it has commenced an underwritten registered public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The offering is subject to market and other customary conditions.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund a portion of the purchase price for its pending acquisition of Apple Leisure Group (the “Apple Leisure Group Acquisition”). Hyatt previously announced that it intends to fund more than 80% of the $2.7 billion purchase price for the Apple Leisure Group Acquisition with a combination of $1.0 billion of cash on hand and new debt financing, and the remainder with equity financing. If the Apple Leisure Group Acquisition is not consummated, the Company intends to use the proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of indebtedness, or payment of fees and expenses related to the offering. The offering is not contingent on the consummation of the Apple Leisure Group Acquisition, and the consummation of the Apple Leisure Group Acquisition is not contingent on the consummation of the offering.
J.P. Morgan is acting as representative of the underwriters, and J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers, for the offering.
The proposed offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became automatically effective upon filing on November 6, 2020. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered may also be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, e-mail: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316, e-mail: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.
